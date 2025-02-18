A lady was vacationing with her family on Cape Cod when she decided to run into town for ice cream. It was early on a Sunday morning when she arrived at the small bakery/coffee shop, and upon entering there was only one other patron in the store; Paul Newman having a doughnut and some coffee. Yes, Paul Newman - the actor.

The woman's heart skipped a beat as her eyes made contact with Newman’s famous, baby-blue eyes. She told herself to be calm, after all she was a grown adult with three children. The actor nodded graciously and said hello, as the star struck woman smiled demurely, trying to pull herself together! The clerk took her order for a double-dip chocolate ice cream cone as the lady tried to remain composed, just amazed to be in his presence. Surely thinking, I can’t wait to tell so and so about this!

The clerk filled the order and the woman paid for the ice cream, then headed out the door. When she reached her car, she realized that she had a handful of change but her other hand was empty. Where's my ice cream cone? Did I leave it in the store? Back into the shop she went, expecting to see the cone still in the clerk's hand or in a holder on the counter, but no ice cream cone was in sight. With that, she happened to look over at Paul Newman. His face broke into his familiar, warm, friendly grin and he said to the woman, "You put it in your purse."

