The story of Paul Newman, and his wife Joanne Woodward, is quite possibly Hollywood’s greatest example of love and longstanding devotion. Easily one of the most admired unions in Hollywood history, their marriage from 1958 until 2008 stands as an enduring achievement. A tribute 50 years in the making, exemplifying personal character and the ability to check big egos at the door. Considering all they accomplished in their respective careers, their marriage only seems more remarkable.

The pair first met in 1953 while working on the Broadway production Picnic, then reunited in 1957 while on the set of The Long, Hot Summer. Their on-screen chemistry quickly translated into a real-life romance. Even before filming ended, Newman and Woodward were discreetly living together, as the movie production was done in Louisiana, far from the prying eyes of the press. Paul’s divorce from his first wife Jackie Witte, a union which produced three children, had been finalized but the news had not yet hit the papers.

In January 1958, done with professional obligations, Paul and Joanne headed to Las Vegas to get married, spending their honeymoon at London’s Connaught Hotel.

Similar to Johnny Cash and June Carter, their relationship involved the breaking up of a family initially, but was built on deep respect, mutual admiration, and a strong personal connection. Newman never doubted that Joanne was “the one,” and credits her for awakening his ability to feel sexy, no matter how Hollywood audiences saw the handsome, blue-eyed star.

Joanne and Paul just after moving to Connecticut.

During the 1980’s Newman began recording his thoughts and feelings about his life with only one rule – complete honesty. Those recordings were compiled in a book entitled The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man: A Memoir (2023). Newman had this to say about his wife. “Joanne gave birth to a sexual creature. We left a trail of lust all over the place. Hotels and public parks, even Hertz rental cars.”

This uncommon foundation, not just for Hollywood movie stars, but for couples of all walks of life, helped them navigate the challenges that arose from their massive fame and success. Throughout their 50 years of marriage, Newman and Woodward supported one another’s careers while prioritizing family life and being together.

While it would be fair to say that Newman’s career was bigger in terms of recognition and popularity, brought about by classic roles such as Cool Hand Luke (1967), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), and The Sting (1973), Woodward arguably has the best performance between the two.

Woodward’s Oscar winning performance in The Three Faces of Eve (1957) was an incredible feat of acting, and it is important for modern audiences to understand the magnitude of her performance. The film was about a woman with split personalities, based on the book of the same name by psychiatrist Corbett Thigpen. Woodward became the first actress to win the Best Actress award while playing three characters in the same film. She was also the first woman since Bette Davis in 1935 to win the Best Actress award for a film that failed to be nominated in any other area. Read that last line again.

In other words, while The Three Faces of Eve was not deemed to be a special film in its completed form, but Woodward’s performance was considered outstanding! So outstanding in fact that it won her Hollywood’s ultimate prize. That, my friends, is the definition of a strong performance.

Despite all their success, the couple maintained a relatively private life, choosing to live outside the Hollywood spotlight in Westport, Connecticut. Their partnership extended to philanthropy, with Newman founding Newman’s Own, a charitable food company, whose profits supported various causes.

Newman and Woodward’s love story remained strong until Paul’s passing in 2008. Their relationship, free from the scandals and turbulence often seen in Hollywood, serves as an example of true love and commitment. Their legacy extends beyond cinema, reflecting their shared values of generosity, dedication, and deep companionship.

Newman and Woodward’s love for each other, as well as for their careers and communities, inspired a 2022 documentary series directed by Ethan Hawke called The Last Movie Stars. Not only is it a fitting title for the pair, but it intimately explores the couple’s relationship through the years. If you are a fan, this is a certainly a “must-see” production.

Joanne Woodward, who is still alive and active in her 90’s, has faced health struggles in recent years, but continues to be a symbol of grace and resilience. She still lives in the Westport, Connecticut, home that she and Paul purchased soon after their daughters were born.

In a twist of Southern spirit, Joanne Woodward was born in the small community of Thomasville, Georgia, roughly 45 miles north of Tallahassee, Florida, and only 85 miles east of where I grew up and currently reside. The daughter of a school administrator, she then lived in Blakely, Georgia for several years before her family moved to Marietta, which is just outside Atlanta. A true “Georgia Peach,” I like to believe it was Joanne’s “southern charm” that stole Paul’s heart.

