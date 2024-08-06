What started as four guys from New York wanting to create their own brand of music, something so new and different that it could never be confused with the lame, scripted offerings of the mainstream music world, ended at a Los Angeles venue called the Palace on August 6, 1996. What an incredible ride it was for the band known around the world as the Ramones.

Hugely influential, although never truly commercially successful, the Ramones came to define the protest music sound of the 1970’s. To solidify their disdain for the establishment, the members of the band even ditched their own names to become Joey Ramone (vocals), Johnny Ramone (guitar), Dee Dee Ramone (bass), and Tommy Ramone (drums), taking their moniker from the pseudonym Paul Ramone, which is the name Paul McCartney used when booking hotel rooms during his time with The Beatles.

The band that gave birth to a genre eventually termed “Punk Rock” played 2,263 shows before hanging it up, with none more energetic than their last. The Palace was located at the intersection of Hollywood and Vine and had become a melting pot of musicians in the Los Angeles area. The band’s final show was a real extravaganza, with guests such as Lemmy from Motorhead, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam. A live album entitled We’re Outta Here! was released the following year.

Founded in 1974, the Ramones played a simple three-cord brand of music with a fast tempo. Their songs were typically short, less than two minutes, but the words were catchy. Songs such as “Blitzkrieg Bop,” “Sheena Is a Punk Rocker,” and “I Wanna Be Sedated” contrasted sharply with the complex, carefully orchestrated mainstream songs being played on the radio during the 1970’s. While some early music critics said the Ramones were short on talent, none claimed they were short on enthusiasm, and their short three-chord style did for music what Ernest Hemingway had done for prose - tear it all down to the core.

An acknowledgement of the band’s greatness was duly noted in 2002 when the Ramones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2011 they received a Grammy Award for Lifetime Achievement.