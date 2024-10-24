Annie Edson Taylor with her barrel

October 24, 1901

In an era of Harry Houdini, Barnum & Bailey and other death-defying showmen, Annie Edson Taylor, who was 62 years old, became front-page famous when she crawled into a white-oak barrel of her own design and plunged over Niagara Falls.

Having falling on hard times (a business associate had stolen some of her money and her house burned down) Taylor came upon the idea to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel. The Pan American Exposition was taking place in Buffalo New York at the time, so Taylor figured she would draw a large crowd. The time was now!

She first tested her custom-made barrel, which was padded with a mattress, and filled with compressed air with a bicycle pump, by sending it over the falls with a cat inside. After the cat survived with no injuries, Taylor decided to give it a go, spreading the word far and wide.

Annie Taylor getting ready to leav shore

Due to the extreme nature of the undertaking, Taylor had trouble finding any men to join her in the endeavor. It was only after a spirited speech to the town that two men decided to volunteer their assistance. On the afternoon of October 24, 1901, a small rowboat carried Taylor and her barrel to a designated drop point where she crawled inside. Set adrift, she went over the falls and out of sight. Ten minutes later she was dragged onto the Canadian shore very much alive, sporting only a small gash on her forehead.

Taylor was the first person to go over the Falls in a barrel, and the press reported her astonishing feat around the country. Taylor went on a speaking tour to capitalize on her sudden fame, and did make a little money from speaking, but sadly her fame proved fleeting. Annie Edson Taylor died poor in April of 1921 at the Niagara County Infirmary at the age of 82.