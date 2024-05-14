Origin of James Taylor's Fire and Rain
May 14, 1968
Ex Animo Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
While in London recording his debut album for Apple Records, James Taylor’s childhood friend Suzanne Schneer, commits suicide by jumping in front of a New York subway train. Knowing the Taylor was in the midst of his “b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.