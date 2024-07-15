L-R, Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda, and Jack Nicholson

History was made on July 15, 1969, when the movie Easy Rider made its premier at the Beekman Theater in New York City. Starring Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson, the movie ushered in a new era of independent film-making, opening the way for a host of directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, and Stanley Kubrick. The movie proved that low budget, hip films, targeted at younger audiences could become not only meaningful, but hugely profitable.

Easy Rider was the second collaboration for Fonda and Hopper, who had teamed together in 1967 for The Trip, which was written by Jack Nicholson. The movie had several themes and characters similar to those of Easy Rider, but it was Peter Fonda who originally had the idea for a modern Western involving two, free-spirited bikers traveling around the country. He called his old friend Dennis Hopper, who loved the idea, signing on to star and direct.

The film was originally called The Loners, and both Fonda and Hopper had agreed to share the duties for writing the screenplay, but when that process bogged down they brought in novelist and screenwriter Terry Southern, who finished the script and came up with the name Easy Rider. Of all the impressive elements of this groundbreaking film, possibly the soundtrack stands the tallest. A tour de force of that period’s counter culture music, it included performances by The Band, The Byrds, Jimi Hendrix and Steppenwolf. Some say the music made the movie, but nevertheless, the album did peak at #6 on the Billboard album chart, and was certified Gold in September of 1970.

Actually, the movie’s budget for cast and shooting was roughly $500K, and it took another $500K to secure all the music rights. In the end it did not matter, as Easy Rider became the fourth highest grossing film of 1969 earning $41.7 million domestically, and just over $61 million worldwide.