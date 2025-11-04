November 4, 1963

On this date, Newsweek magazine runs a story insinuating that Bob Dylan did not write his iconic song “Blowin’ In The Wind,” offering up the possibility that Millburn, New Jersey high school student Lorre Wyatt penned the famous lyrics. Here is a segment of the article.

“Dylan is a complicated young man indeed, now surrounded by complicated rumors. One circulating around New York City says that he did not write ‘Blowin’ In The Wind,’ that it was written by a Millburn (NJ) high school student named Lorre Wyatt, who later sold the song to the singer. Dylan claims he did write the song and Wyatt has publicly denied authorship, but several Millburn students claim to have heard Wyatt perform the song prior to it being published on Dylan’s new album.”

In truth, young Lorre Wyatt did perform the song before anyone in Millburn heard Bob Dylan sing it, but this was not because Wyatt wrote the lyrics, he simply picked them up from a local music magazine. During the early days of the Folk music scene, during a time when songwriters were freely exchanging ideas for songs, it was common for songwriters to offer up their best lyrics to be featured with credit inside current magazine editions. Song lyrics were the contemporary poetry of the folk generation. Wyatt later acknowledged lifting the lyrics from a folk magazine and admitted credit should have been given to Bob Dylan prior to singing the song publicly, but this is a high school kid we are talking about, and it was well before Bob Dylan became a household name. No harm, no foul in the truest sense of the moment.

An early Bob Dylan scene from The Village.

Bob Dylan, himself an enigma of sorts since his real name is Robert Zimmerman, never addressed the issue directly, and never blamed Wyatt for the uproar. Instead, the singer focused his ire on Newsweek, and it seemed to then bleed over to all journalists as his contempt for the press seemed to grow along with his fame. Dylan alludes to the ruckus on his 1964 track “Restless Farewell” from his The Times They Are a-Changin’ album. He sings on one verse, “And the dirt of gossip blows into my face, And the dust of rumors covers me.”

The incident with Newsweek would poison the well with Dylan, and it would be years before he would be forthcoming or trusting of the media.

