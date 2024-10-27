October 27, 1904

At 2:35pm local time, Mayor George McClellan takes the controls on the inaugural run of the New York City’s innovative new rapid transit system: the subway.

While London boasts the world’s oldest underground train network (opened in 1863) and Boston built the first subway in the United States in 1897, the New York City subway soon became the largest American system. It was the first subway in the world to travel underwater, an engineering feet that seemed almost impossible when first imagined.

At 7 p.m. that evening, the subway opened to the general public, and more than 100,000 people paid a nickel each to take their first ride under Manhattan.