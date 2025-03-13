March 13, 1968

It was today, fifty-seven-years-ago, that one of the worst accidents in the history of the U.S. military occurred at the Dugway Proving Ground near Salt Lake City. The incident happened during the height of the Vietnam conflict, the result of a larger program centering around the secret testing of nerve gas, its lethality and methods of deployment against enemy troops. Thankfully, no people were immediately harmed, but the killing of more than 6,000 sheep grazing more than twenty miles away confirmed that VX nerve gas was extremely deadly.

While this incident doesn’t rank with the Kennedy assassination when comparing examples of lies and cover-ups, it does leave the same noticeable stench of deceit in the air.

On the day in question, the Army was testing its ability to distribute VX nerve gas using three methods, the firing of the agent inside a mortar shell, the burning of barrels of the agent in an open-air pit, and the spraying of the agent from a F-4 Phantom fighter aircraft. The Dugway Proving Ground covers a massive area, and each test was isolated enough for scientist to measure toxicity levels, as well as how long the VX would remain active, and/or deadly, within a predetermined range.

The ground test involving mortar shells and burning went off without a hitch, but the spraying mechanism on the F-4 Phantom malfunctioned, causing the lethal VX gas to continue spraying as the aircraft finished its run and began gaining altitude.

L-R Rancher Ray Peck and an unidentified biologist examine dead sheep.

Twenty-seven miles away from the test site, a rancher named Ray Peck had a flock of sheep nearly 10,000 strong out grazing in meadow filled with spring grass. During a routine check of this pasture the following day Peck would make the gruesome discovery that more than half of his sheep were lying dead on the ground.

After contacting local scientist with the Department of Agriculture, several of the sheep, as well as samples of nearby grass and shrubs were taken for testing. Knowing the Dugway test site was nearby, the U.S. Army was consulted and denied any recent tests had taken place near the sheep, a statement that wasn’t completely true.

Test results confirmed that grass and snow in the area were contaminated with nerve gas, but due to the radical deterioration of the VX agent, its lethal characteristics only last for a short period so that troops can move safely through a treated area, it could not be proved that a nerve agent was the cause of death. However, international outcry over the incident led President Richard Nixon to ban all open-air chemical weapons testing in 1969.

A classified report by Brigadier General William W. Stone the same year said that “traces of nerve gas, or similar organic compounds, would most likely be the cause of the deaths,” amd another classified report in 1970 went even further, laying the full responsibility of the accident on the test done with the VX nerve agent.

None of these damning reports were made public until 1998 when the Salt Lake Tribune sued to have the records unsealed. The owner of the sheep, Mr. Ray Peck, was never compensated for his loss, and the U.S. Army has never officially admitted their role in the incident.

View My Website