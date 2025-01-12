Neil Young (L) with Louis Avila at the Broken Arrow Ranch 1971

A great many music fans believe that Neil Young’s 1972 masterpiece Harvest is easily his best album, and the classic song “Old Man” from that record is easily one of Young’s best efforts. The song also has an impressive back story that is quite touching. It was inspired by his experiences with the caretaker of his newly acquired property in Northern California, a spread that Young christened “Broken Arrow Ranch”.

Purchased in 1970 for $350,000, the 140-acre ranch became a place of solitude for Young, somewhere to find peace after spending the turbulent 1960’s in Los Angeles or somewhere on the endless road of performances that come with rock ‘n roll stardom. Just take one look at Young’s hair and clothes and it becomes obvious that he was running from fame. There are countless interviews where Young talks about the ways that fame affects a person’s self-image and ability to have any type of real relationship with other people.

Neil Young inside his home at Broken Arrow Ranch 1971

The song “Old Man” is a reflection on the relationship between Young and the ranch’s caretaker, Louis Avila, who is affectionately referred to as "Old Man" in the song. The poignant lyrics explore the shared connection between the two men, beginning with their original meeting. As Young himself explained in the 2006 documentary Heart of Gold, the song was originally inspired by a ride the two men took to survey the property. While accompanying Louis in his blue Jeep, they drove around the property and eventually came to a lake that fed one of the pastures on the ranch, a beautiful spot that Young came to adore. During that ride, Louis, curious about how Young could afford the property at such a young age, asked, "Well, tell me something, how does a young man like yourself have enough money to buy a spread like this?" To which Young responded, “Well, just lucky Louie, just real lucky.”

For those not familiar with the song, or haven’t heard it in a while, here are some of the lyrics, which lend an understanding to this man who knew nothing about Neil Young the rock star.

** Old Man take a look at my life, I’m a lot like you, I need someone to love me the whole day through

** Old man, look at my life, Twenty-four and there’s so much more, Live alone in a paradise, That makes me think of two

Young with his dog Harte at Broken Arrow Ranch 1971

James Taylor played banjo on the track, while Linda Ronstadt provided backup vocals. The collaboration between these legendary musicians added depth to Young's raw, emotional storytelling, as well as how his connection with Avila had developed well beyond a business arrangement.

The photos accompanying this article were taken by renowned photographer Henry Diltz in 1971, showing the bond that Young had come to share with the land and the man that looked after it for him. The images that Diltz captured say a great deal about Neil Young’s life during this period, the essence of his personality, and his thoughts on how his world was changing.