Music Television, known around the world as MTV, makes its debut just after midnight on August 1, 1981 and is only available to homes in some parts of New York City. Created by John Lack and Robert Pittman, the show was based on a New Zealand program called Radio in Pictures.

The first show began with John Lack saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll” which was followed by a broadcast of “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles. Following the format of Top 40 radio, video disc jockeys (or “veejays”) introduced videos and bantered about music news between clips. After an initial splash, the network struggled in its early years. The music video reservoir was then somewhat shallow, resulting in frequent repetition of clips, and cable television remained a luxury that had not quite found its market.

Even the logo started out bland with the producers almost choosing a boring design similar to the televisions networks. Luckily, they ran into Manhattan Design, a hip NCY graphic design firm that steered them in the right direction. To promote a youthful spirit Manhattan Design used a spray-paint motif for the block letter ‘M’ and smaller letters for ‘TV’ becoming one of the decade’s defining pop culture symbols. Manhattan Design created the logo for the bargain basement price of $1000!

Eventually, MTV expanded its programming, and cable television penetrated almost every American market. The synergy of these two forces created a media juggernaut that made hundreds of millions of dollars, with such force that to having a video on MTV was a must for any up and coming musical act.