During the pre-dawn hours of August 23, 1987, just after 4:30am, the crew of a Union Pacific cargo train just outside Alexander, Arkansas, spotted two figures lying across the railroad tracks directly in their path. The train in question was a juggernaut of steel consisting of more than one hundred cars, a mile in length, weighed 60,000 tons, and was traveling roughly 50 mph. Unable to stop, many of the train’s cars rolled over what turned out to be two young boys, Don Henry (16) and Kevin Ives (17), both of whom were partially covered by a green tarpaulin. The two engineers would later tell investigators that neither victim moved prior to impact, a fact that was very odd and led to a great deal of speculation.

Besides the strange circumstances, the case took an even more bizarre turn when police and EMT officials arrived on the scene. A stark contrast existed between how the event was being characterized. The EMT crew, very experienced with accidents, concluded both victims were dead prior to being struck by the train, while the local police and sheriff’s deputies viewed the situation as an accident, or prank gone wrong. In fact, law enforcement was in such a hurry to claim the bodies and exit the scene, one of Kevin Ives’ feet was left behind. It would be three days before someone from the coroner’s office sent law enforcement back to the accident site to search for the missing appendage. Remarkably, it was still lying by the railroad tracks.

What’s the hurry? Why are the members of law enforcement acting so strangely?

More suspicions are aroused when the Arkansas state medical examiner, Dr. Fahmy Malak, an Iranian-born physician with close ties to Governor Bill Clinton, makes a shocking assertion concerning the boy’s deaths. After performing an autopsy on both victims, Dr. Malak ruled that Don Henry and Kevin Ives had “died accidentally from acute THC intoxication leading to death.” In other words, Dr. Malak believed the two boys had had smoked so much marijuana, as many as 20 marijuana cigarettes in his estimation, they fell into a weed “psychosis,” laid down on the tracks in a suicide pact or some kind of prank and were then dispatched by the Union Pacific train. I mean really, have you ever heard of such?

Without getting into the specific details of my personal life, I can say unequivocally that smoking enough weed to prompt “psychosis” is all but impossible. Back in the day, two cannabis lovers of the highest order stood next to me during a Grateful Dead show at the old Rosemont Horizon in Chicago smoking weed breath for breath for almost five hours. While not completely lucid, they were very much alive and enjoying the show. I’m just saying, to overdose on weed would take some work.

Luckily, the parents of Don Henry and Kevin Ives were privy to this same information, deciding to have their own experts take a look at the case. There was nothing unusual about these two boys, both were popular in school, nothing at all to suggest a suicide pact. They were out on the railroad tracks that night “spotlighting,” a form of hunting that is technically illegal but common in rural areas. One person holds the light while another does the shooting. In this case, the boys had a .22 rifle with them, which would strangely go missing from the evidence locker within a month. The boys were not even doing this on the sly, they had informed their parents they were going hunting around 11pm before setting out, and they often walked the tracks when night hunting.

With all these facts taken together, James Garriot, a medical examiner from San Antonio, Texas, offered a second opinion. After finding only small amounts of THC in the systems of the two boys, along with other injuries not noted by Dr. Malak, Garriot determined the deaths resulted from foul play. Autopsies performed by Georgia medical examiner Joseph Burton reached a similar conclusion, with Burton writing that both deaths were likely “homicide.” Now things were getting interesting.

Obviously, this is big news. Two well respected medical examiners from the states of Texas and Georgia have called into question the findings of Dr. Malak, and instead of admitting an error, Malak begins a campaign of victimization, claiming that his authority was being questioned due to racism. Even Governor Bill Clinton is on record as saying he “fully supports” Dr. Malak and his findings.

No matter, the people of Arkansas are beginning to smell a rat, and the parents of the two boys are getting restless. Major news networks are taking up the case, and two weeks after Burton releases his findings the official cause of death is changed from “accidental” to “undetermined.” Still, even with this mounting pressure, Saline County Sheriff James H. Steed, another Clinton crony, refuses to open a new investigation into the case.

Attorney and convicted felon Dan Harmon.

Soon enough, the parents of the two victims contacted local attorney Dan Harmon, who also happened to be the prosecutor for Saline County, asking him for assistance. He agreed to take on their case and promised to work tirelessly to bring closure to the tragic nightmare. By April of 1988, Dan Harmon and Saline County Sheriff James Steed reached an agreement to open a new investigation, but it seems to have been botched from the start. The green tarp covering the boys, as well as their .22 rifle had gone missing. Forensic work that was supposed to be sent to the FBI lab was sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab and was never seen again.

Looking at this story in its entirety only highlights how corrupt Arkansas was during this period, throwing a bright light on the impact of the cocaine trade. Parts of Arkansas have always been open to corruption, featuring gambling, bootlegging, and prostitution. Like Biloxi, Mississippi, and Phenix City, Alabama, these places have always catered to vice. Powerful politicians either participated in these activities or tolerated them after being paid a tribute. By the 1980’s cocaine was the cash cow.

If you have seen movie American Made, which stars Tom Cruise as Barry Seale, an airline pilot turned drug runner, then you already know how Arkansas was tied in with the Colombian cocaine cartels. Barry Seale made his cocaine trafficking headquarters in the small town of Mena, Arkansas, about thirty miles east of the Oklahoma border. His operation was at its peak from 1980 to 1984, and while Seale may have changed locations by the time Don Henry and Kevin Ives were found dead on a lonesome stretch of railroad track, there is plenty of evidence to suggest the corruption Seale ignited was still burning hot. Millions of dollars were made during the 1980’s running cocaine, and there were dozens of people getting their fair share. There were whispers around the state that the two boys had stumbled onto a drug deal, were just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Governor Bill Clinton with wife Hillary during his first term in 1980.

About the time attorney and lead county prosecutor Dan Harmon begins working with the Saline County Sheriff Department, the television program Unsolved Mysteries makes an inquiry to both the Henry and Ivey families. The producers are interested in running an episode featuring the deaths of Don and Kevin, hoping that their program might generate some new leads. The show is a success and the subsequent telephone calls are routed to Dan Harmon’s office for review.

While dozens of new leads are pouring in, nineteen-year-old Keith Coney stops by Harmon’s office with an incredible story. Coney tells Harmon that he was out in the area that very night riding his motorcycle when he came upon Don and Kevin hunting. The trio met along a stretch of vacant county road where the railroad crossed. Coney had seen their flashlight in the distance and knew the two boys well. While making small talk an unmarked car drove up and two men got out with guns. Coney hopped on his motorcycle just in time to escape, but the last time he saw Don Henry or Kevin Ives they were being taken into custody by the unidentified men.

Almost immediately after meeting with Harmon, Keith Coney begins having serious concerns about his safety, telling family members that he is being followed. Several witness that came forward by calling the Unsolved Mysteries tip line all reported the same concerns. Was Dan Harmon part of the conspiracy?

Between 1988 and 1990, at least five witnesses agreeing to testify in the “Boys On The Tracks” case were murdered, all under suspicious circumstances.

Keith McKaskle, an informant for Dan Harmon who had taken photographs of the crime scene while also meeting with other potential witnesses, was murdered only days after Sheriff Steed lost his re-election bid in 1988.

Keith Coney was scheduled to testify before a grand jury in 1988. Two days after Sheriff Steed lost his re-election bid Coney was run down on his motorcycle and killed during January 1989. His mother is on record saying, “Keith told me someone was trying to kill him.”

Greg Collins, also called to testify before the Saline County grand jury and a good friend of Keith Coney, was murdered by three shotgun blasts on January 26, 1989. His body was found on a remote stretch of road in Saline County.

Daniel “Boonie” Bearden, another witness, disappeared without a trace in March 1989.

Jeffrey Edward, also a witness, went missing in April 1989 and was later found in a landfill.

It is now theorized that both Kevin Ives and Dan Henry saw something late that night while walking that lonely stretch of railroad track prior to meeting up with Keith Coney. Whether or not they passed this information to Coney is unknown. Dan Harmon’s notes from his meetings with Coney were conveniently not preserved.

This case is much more complicated that I have been able to lay out in this brief narrative, but it does seem to make better sense when you realize that Dan Harmon, the attorney and prosecutor both families put so much faith in initially, was convicted of racketeering, conspiracy, extortion, and drug possession with intent to distribute in 1997. Harmon served eleven years in prison, but has always maintained he was framed. No matter the truth, Harmon’s conviction proved to the Ives and Henry families that their son’s deaths occurred within an “atmosphere of corruption,” one that stretched from the governor’s office to the cops walking a beat.

If you would like more details, I would suggest reading Mara Leveritt’s 1999 book Boys On The Tracks: Death, Denial, and a Mother’s Crusade to Bring Her Son’s Killer’s to Justice. There is also a great documentary called The Clinton Chronicles which dives deeply into the subject, detailing many more angles of interest..

To this date, the murders of Kevin Ives and Don Henry remain unsolved.

