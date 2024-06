Paul McCartney and Linda Eastman at the Sargent Pepper’s launch party.

May 15, 1967

Paul McCartney meets a young, but emerging, Rock n Roll photographer from New York City named Linda Eastman, while attending a concert by Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames at London’s ultrahip Bag O’Nails Club in the spring of 1967.

Eastman was in London on assignment to ph…