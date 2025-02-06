An original copy of Monopoly circa 1935

It was 90 years ago today that a word synonymous with the evils of the Industrial Revolution donned a new life as an American board game. The word is Monopoly, and in the years since 1935 it has been estimated that over 275 million Monopoly games have been sold worldwide.

Charles B. Darrow, an unemployed heating technician, developed the game and sold the rights (along with a percentage of sales) to Parker Brothers in 1934, but the inspiration for Monopoly was derived from another board game called The Landlord’s Game, which was created by Lizzie Magie in 1903.

Lizzie Magie was quite a woman, and was well know in the regions from Chicago to New York for her vocal support of feminist issues. She was also an anti-corporate crusader who came up with The Landlord’s Game as a teaching tool, trying to show the consequences of Ricardo’s Law of Economic Rent. In essence, how rents tend to rise as one entity accumulates more and more property. Although she did receive a patent for the game, there seems to have been no serious effort at marketing The Landlord’s Game to a wide audience.

Lizzie Magie and the original The Landlord’s Game

Darrow and his wife were invited to a dinner party at the home of Lizzie Magie in 1934 where they played “The Landlord’s Game” multiple times with other couple over the evening. Darrow even asked Magie for a written set of rules for the game, which she provided. Once Parker Brothers were made aware of these circumstances they offered Magie $500 for the rights to her game. In one of the greatest examples of short-sightedness in the history of American business she accepted without hesitation. While $500 was a lot of money in 1935, it was nothing close to the millions of dollars that Darrow and Parker Brothers made over the next several decades.

As of 2020 Monopoly was produced in twenty-three languages along with a Braille version. The properties represented all hail from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

