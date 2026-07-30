July 30, 1998

Monica Lewinsky, a twenty-two year-old White House intern, turns over the infamous “blue dress” that contained physical evidence of her affair with forty-nine year-old U.S. President Bill Clinton. Her claim that the dress contained a semen stain, one brought about when she performed oral sex on Clinton in February of 1997, turned out to be true.

The following month, the FBI reported that Clinton was the source of the semen on the dress. This evidence prompted impeachment proceedings against Clinton, as well a a perjury charge, after the President denied the affair publicly and in sworn testimony.

Even today, any self-respecting Democrat has a hard time not seeing this situation in the light of sexual misconduct. Many a powerful man and woman has spurned advances by younger, starry-eyed underlings. Clinton somehow could not. Proving to the world he lacked two ingredients found in all great men and women - self discipline and class.

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