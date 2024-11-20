Inventions are the product of tireless effort and research, right? Well, not always. Some inventions owe as much to chance as they do calculated determination.

In 1968, scientist Spencer Silver was working for the 3M Corporation (whose actual name is the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company), and was trying to make “bigger, tougher, stronger” adhesives. That’s right, he was trying to make a stronger glue. While working with different polymers he came up with a glue that retained its sticky qualities for a long time but did not achieve a tight bond - the exact opposite of what he was attempting to create. The compound was named “acrylate copolymer microspheres” and was put aside as a laboratory joke.

While Silver believed this light-hold adhesive could have some sort of use in the future (he did take out a patent on the material to be safe), he could not readily identify what that use would be. Then, one day out of the blue, fellow 3M scientist Art Fry was in search of a bookmark. Fry sang in his hometown church choir and needed to mark the hymnal pages with something that would not fall out, but would cause no damage to the paper. He immediately thought of Silver’s microspheres, and the compound worked like a charm.

Soon, the two scientists were writing notes to one another and posting them around the 3M offices. These notes were, in essence, the first Post-it Notes ever created. According to Fry, he told Silver almost immediately that he had stumbled upon “a whole new way to communicate.”

L-R, Spencer Silver and Art Fry

Still, for several years Silver and Fry struggled to find support for the new product. Finally, in 1977 the 3M company decided to give their idea a try. “Peel and Press” notes were marketed in four cities across the northwest and the results were disappointing. But the lackluster response had more to do with the campaign itself than the product, which did stir up a great deal of interest.

A year later, 3M launched a massive marketing campaign known as the Boise Blitz. This campaign involved renaming the product to "Post-it Note" and giving out free samples to offices in Boise, Idaho. This time, results were very promising, as more than 90 percent of those who received free samples indicated they would buy the product.

After a couple more years of tweaking, the world of office products was changed forever in 1980 with the launch of “Post-it Notes” across the United States. The following year, they were launched in Canada and Europe.