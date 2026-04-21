Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Jeffrey W Massey's avatar
Jeffrey W Massey
2d

Sorry for the numerous grammatical errors in this piece but my Dad has been in the hospital again and life has been crazy. Did not take enough time in proofreading this article.

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Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
2d

Farian doesn’t get nearly enough heat in this story. He built the illusion, controlled the music, and cashed the biggest checks. Rob and Fab paid the public price, but they weren’t the only ones responsible. The industry knew exactly what it was rewarding.

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