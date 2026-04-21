Thirty-six years have passed since the pop music duo Milli Vanilli walked away with a Grammy for Best New Artist. Not only was it a defining moment for two men who had risen from obscurity to the very pinnacle of musical success, but it became a defining moment in the world of popular music. It was the night the earth shifted just a bit, and a secret Genie prepared to escaped from the bottle.

It was similar in many ways to the night back in 1971 at Madison Square Garden when Frank Lucas, a virtually unknown businessman from Harlem, shows up ringside to the Ali vs. Frazier fight wearing a $50,000 fur coat. A couple of NYPD detectives quickly noticed that Lucas had better seats than Diana Ross and Joe Louis. Who was this guy? Somebody better investigate.

In other words, for Milli Vanilli, it was the moment of truth, when everyone stopped to look and listen. Many taking notice for the first time. One of those moments when success places someone firmly upon the tipping point of fame and fortune, that exact moment when the jealous souls take out their knives. When all the attention isn’t positive anymore. Like when the camera cuts to the audience to show a closeup of Ozzy Osbourne rolling his eyes in disgust, a scowl painted on his face.

That night, February 21, 1990, would be the career pinnacle for Robert “Rob” Pilatus and Fabrice “Fab” Morvan, two naïve young German men whose lives were about to be turned upside down and inside out. The beginnings of a scandal so big it completely changed the music industry forever.

Before you can understand the story of Milli Vanilli, as well as Rob and Fab, you have to understand the music business during the 1970’s and 80’s. You have to think about money and greed, and the kind of men that keep the music industry afloat. The seedy, underbelly of popular music that people don’t like to discuss publicly. What the band Pink Floyd referred to in their song “Have A Cigar” as “riding the gravy train.” Any Pink Floyd fan knows that famous line, “Oh by the way which one’s Pink?” According to founding member Roger Waters they heard that line so much in their early days, even from their own record company, it became a running joke. For the uninformed, the band takes its name from two old blues players, there is no one in the band named Pink Floyd. The music executives at Pink Floyd’s own label didn’t know this and constantly wanted to be told “which one is Pink?”

Fab Morvan, Frank Farian, and Rob Pilatus

Milli Vanilli was shaped by one of these money-grubbing bastards, a German record producer named Frank Farian. The group Milli Vanilli was nothing more than a continuation of a proven money-making system common during the Disco era of the 1970’s. First you find some musicians and a singer with a great voice. Then you create some catchy, radio friendly dance tracks and release them as singles. Once the song gains some airplay you hire beautiful dancers or models to play as the “group” for appearances on shows like American Bandstand or Soul Train. These were one-hit-wonder kinds of arrangements, and nobody cared if these “performers” were lip-syncing their way through these songs. The point was not musical integrity, the point was to make money! Lots of money hopefully.

During the mid 1970’s Frank Farian had achieved great success using this formula, primarily in Europe, but some of it in the United States. The Disco group Boney M was a Farian creation, scoring several dance chart hits during this period, becoming especially popular in Germany, France, Sweden, and the U.K. Remarkably, Farian actually sang the songs credited to Boney M, but hired frontman Bobby Farrell to be the face of the group, along with a few other dancers to spice up the act. It might not have been Bob Dylan, but the checks cashed just the same.

In the case of Milli Vanilli, the musical dynamic had changed greatly with the advent of MTV, which became visual radio for millions of pop music fans. Looking good and being able to dance was just as important as how the music sounded. For a man like Frank Farian, who was only in the music game for the money, it was time to go back to work making hits. Hits that would produce millions of dollars.

Boney M

While in Germany, Farian met and hired Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan to be the attractive, marketable faces for songs already recorded by session musicians Charles Shaw, John Davis, and Brad Howell. John Davis was the lead singer, but Farian owned the rights to all the music. Knowing the tunes were good enough to sell if the right “performers” were fronting the group, Farian was on the hunt for two guys to fill the roles of “singers”. Eager for fame, Rob and Fab jumped at the chance to sign a record deal! The duo signed a contract with Farian in 1988 while working as models in Munich, Germany. Elated at the chance to become pop superstars, the boys hung on every word Farian spoke. And believe me, he had a story to tell and lots of money to throw around.

The entire arrangement was murky, as the original contract was actually written in German, while Rob and Fab spoke French primarily but understand German on a basic level. While there is no evidence that Rob or Fab knew they were going to be participating in a musical fiction, common sense should have alerted them to the fact everything was not on the up and up. For example, there were never any singing lessons or time spent in the studio. When Rob and Fab did finally learn the truth, that the duo wouldn’t be singing on their “new album,” they actually tried to back out of the deal. That move would prove futile, as Farian had already outsmarted them. By advancing Rob and Fab significant sums of money to cover personal expenses, as well as purchasing clothes and their trademark hair extensions, he had put his hooks in the two men before they realized what had happened. With no means of paying Farian pack his investment, the duo was forced to participate in the charade.

Once again, it must be noted that this type of arrangement was very popular during the Disco era, and well into the 80’s. One-hit-wonders were everywhere on the radio, and hiring good looking models to be the “faces” for popular club acts was completely common. Very rarely did these groups have more than a couple of popular songs, and anytime they did have to make a live appearance the shows were lip-synced. In the world of Frank Farian it was “no big deal.” The object was to make a little money and then move on.

In all honesty, a great many live shows where performers are required to dance in a choreographed fashion are lip-synced for audio quality, although the performers are typically singing on any recordings being sold to the public. Most female performers with stage shows typically lip sync live even today, as there is no way to exert that much physical energy while dancing and still sing with any quality. Mariah Carey and Kid Rock have both been accused of lip-syncing live performances. It’s an open secret within the industry. The difference is this, both Mariah Carey and Kid Rock sing their own music. If there is any lip-syncing, it is done sparingly, and only within the realm of a live performances. Any awards issued to these artists, an example being a Grammy Award, is fully justified because the work is their own.

This was not the case with Milli Vanilli, and the problem that began to arise was quite simple. Milli Vanilli was too damn popular. Forget a one-hit-wonder scenario, these guys were now bona fide stars selling millions of records. Their success came out of nowhere and Frank Farian was laughing all the way to the bank. All made possible by voices and music not their own. Musical reality reared its ugly head on July 21, 1989, during a live MTV performance for “Girl You Know It’s True,” the group’s smash Number 1 hit. A tape machine malfunctioned, repeating the chorus over and over as the group ran around in a panic. Rob and Fab eventually left the stage, believing then that their entire careers were over. Believe it or not, the machine was fixed and Milli Vanilli came back out to complete the show. At the time, nobody seemed to care. The general consensus was simply, “hey, they lip-synced for the live show, no big deal.” This was the state of popular music during the 1980’s and early 90’s.

But it was a “big deal” because a few reputable reporters were in the audience, and they started to ask questions. Some had already heard the rumblings firsthand, rumors that Rob and Fab couldn’t sing a lick, that they didn’t even know what the inside of a recording studio looked like. As the popularity of the group continued to rise, the real performers behind the music began to talk to the press after their demands for more money went unheeded. John Davis, the real singer for Milli Vanilli became especially vocal. The true talent behind the music knew that Frank Farian was getting rich on their work, and they wanted a piece of the action. Not only that, but dozens of studio technicians who had participated in the recordings, music now being attributed to Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, were concerned about their own reputations. They had no idea they were going to be caught up in some huge musical deception.

Jon Davis, the real singer for Milli Vanilli

The pressure was enormous on everyone involved as Milli Vanilli’s debut album All or Nothing produced three Number 1 hits and sold millions of copies. MTV was tailor-made for Rob and Fabrice, and fans could not get enough of their unique good looks and slick dance moves. Music videos for Milli Vanilli were as popular as anything Michael Jackson was doing at the time.

But winning a Grammy Award proved to be a fatal curse. The attention was suffocating, and for Rob and Fab there was no relief in sight. Demanding to sing on their next record, it became obvious in the studio that they could not cut it. They two models looked great on stage and television, but they didn’t have the pipes for pop music stardom. As the rumblings became louder and louder, one music industry publication contacted Rob and Fab saying they were going to print with an exposé on the group’s legitimacy. Caught up in an ongoing lie the two men broke. Then they did the unthinkable. They pulled the plug on their own careers.

On November 14, 1990, Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan held a press conference and came clean. They detailed the entire fiasco that was Milli Vanilli, admitting to the world that their voices did not appear on their own records.

Reflecting on the moment years later Fab Morvan, who now lives in Amsterdam and continues to dance and sing, had this to say. “It was like an out-of-body experience, accepting a Grammy Award in front of music royalty, all those famous people from the music business, and knowing deep down something wasn’t right. I don’t think anyone ever had a faster rise, and surely nobody had a faster fall.”

The aftermath of the farce was shocking. Not only did Milli Vanilli become an ongoing punchline for every joke on television, but the Recording Academy (formerly known as the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences) revoked their Grammy Award. This was the first time in history such a correction had been made. No less than twenty-six lawsuits were filed against the group and the individual members, and nearly ten million record purchases were eventually deemed refundable, although it is said that Frank Farian came out smelling like a rose.

Fab Morvan in 2025

None of this compares to the shame and guilt felt by Rob and Fab, both men struggling with public humiliation and drug addiction during the years that followed. In 1998, Rob Pilatus was found dead in a Frankfurt hotel room, the victim of an apparent drug overdose. He was thirty-four-years-old.

Fab Morvan, on the other hand, rebuilt his life one step at a time. Since the personal disaster that was Milli Vanilli, a completely new “Fab” has released his own solo music and has found success as a public speaker. His 2025 memoir You Know It’s True was a bestseller, and the audio version was nominated for a Grammy. Talk about coming full circle 35 years later. Wow! Stay strong my man.

The story of Milli Vanilli may be the greatest cautionary tale of the 20th century, especially concerning the pursuit of fame. A tale that screams to the many faults of throwing caution to the wind, of not knowing that something too good to be true probably isn’t.

And always remember to be careful what you wish for - it just might come true.

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