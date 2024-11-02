November 2, 1512

Michelangelo unveils his masterpiece, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican in Rome. After being dedicated the previous day, the painting was open to the public to tremendous fanfare and the great relief of Pope Julius II.

The Sistine Chapel stands on the foundation of an older chapel called the Capella Magna. In 1477, Pope Sixtus IV instigated a rebuilding of the chapel, which was then named for him. Pope Sixtus IV also commissioned many celebrated painters of the day, including Botticelli and Rosselli, to decorate the chapel’s interior. At this point, the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling was painted like a simple blue sky with stars.

In 1503, a new pope, Julius II, decided to change some of the Sistine Chapel's decoration, and he commissioned celebrated artist Michelangelo to do the work. Michelangelo balked at the idea, considering himself more sculptor than painter, and begged off the project for several years. But Pope Julius would not be deterred from his vision, eventually insisting that Michelangelo take on the task.

Work began on the famous frescoed ceiling in 1508. Michelangelo labored for four years on the project which was so physically taxing that it permanently damaged his eyesight. The entire ceiling is a fresco, which is an ancient method for painting murals that relies upon a chemical reaction between damp lime plaster and water-based pigments to permanently fuse color into the wall. While the process is much more permanent than paint, it is slow and tedious even on a vertical surface, but on a ceiling it must have felt like torture for the great artist.

Legend says that Michelangelo worked intentionally slow as a show of his displeasure, and that complaints poured into Pope Julius concerning the length of time the project was taking. In an effort to resolve the matter the Pope wandered into the chapel to speak with Michelangelo one afternoon. Finding the artist at work he called up to the place where Michelangelo was painting and asked delicately when the frescoe might be finished. Michelangelo supposedly leaned over the scaffolding, looked down at the Pope and said, “When I am finished.”