Merl Haggard and Ronald Reagan meet in 1982

March 14, 1972

One of the most amazing turnarounds in the history of music happened on this date when California governor Ronald Reagan pardoned Merle Haggard for all his past crimes. Haggard was from Bakersfield, California, and as a young man was prone to drinking and petty crime. After committing one too many of those crimes, a California judge sentenced him to prison.



It was Christmas Eve 1957, when an unknown guitar picker named Merle Haggard was hanging out drunk with a buddy. Ol’ Hag, as he was often called, thought it would be a good idea to break into a local Bakersfield restaurant called “Fred and Gene’s Café” to try and scrounge up some money. Merle and his friend drove to the restaurant and tried to break in the back door, but found it unlocked. Darting inside, the two drunk, would-be robbers discovered the restaurant still open, and full of patrons and employees.



The owner chased the two men out the front door, where they eventually jumped in their car and took off down the street. At the first stop sign, a highway patrolman pulled them over. Fearing he was heading to jail, Merle jumped out of the car and sprinted for the train depot. Once again he was out of luck, no trains were running because it was Christmas Eve. The local depot deputy happened to see Haggard, and hearing of the robbery attempt earlier arrested Haggard on the spot. Just a bad day.



In the Bakersfield jail on Christmas Day awaiting arraignment, Merle waited for the right moment, and literally walked right out the front door. This was officially Merle’s fifth escape from a local jail during his young career in crime, seems he didn’t like being arrested. When Merle arrived at his older brother’s house to ask for help, the police were there waiting in the weeds. Arrested and cuffed, Merle was soon back in jail and in front of a judge.



Merle’s multiple escapes from custody had gotten old with the law, so to teach the young man a lesson he was sent to California’s most notorious prison, San Quentin. Given 15 years, Merle was transferred to the prison on February 21, 1958. Luckily for Merle and the rest of us music lovers, his stay in San Quentin was brief. After two and one-half years, he was released a changed man.

Although his musical career took off in the years to follow, Merle Haggard remained a convicted felon. His past haunted him, an ugly reminder of stupid mistakes, and a hindrance when traveling. Merle Haggard called his pardon on March 14th, 1972, the second most significant day in his life, with the first being the death of his father when he was only nine.

“Well, you can imagine how it was, I’ve got this tail hanging on me, and suddenly you don’t have it anymore,” Merle said about the pardon.

“It’s just wonderful not to have to say, ‘Hey, before I do this I want to tell you that I’m an ex-convict.’ You have to do that with any sort of legal transaction, while leaving the country, with anything of that nature. All those things went away when Ronald Reagan was kind enough to look at my case and give me a pardon. He didn’t have to do that. He could have just snubbed his nose and went on to lunch.”



And though Merle Haggard’s celebrity status most certainly helped secure the pardon—as did the fact that once he left San Quentin, he put his legal escapades behind him (well, at least mostly)—there actually was a legitimate legal case that Merle had not received proper legal representation, and unfair punishment.



“People who were in a position to examine my case, found that I was improperly convicted and had no representation because I was poor and things of that nature,” Merle recalled. “Twelve [state] supreme court justices and Governor Ronald Reagan found it right to pardon me. God, it meant everything. He gave me a second chance.”



Merle Haggard looked forward to meeting Ronald Reagan personally and thanking him for the pardon. He got his opportunity ten years later, when Reagan was President of the United States. Reagan invited him to his Sierra Grande Ranch in California in 1982.



It was Merle Haggard’s harrowing upbringing as a poor kid of Okie parents, and his life of petty crime that put such meaning behind songs such as “I’m a Lonesome Fugitive,” “Branded Man,” “Sing Me Back Home,” and “Mama Tried.” It was Ronald Reagan’s pardon that put him on the path to becoming one of America’s most revered poet laureates, eventually being graced as a Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

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