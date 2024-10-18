Original copy of The Whale

October 18, 1851

Herman Melville’s classic The Whale, is published in London on this date. One month later it is published in the United States as Moby-Dick, or The Whale.

Although Melville had success with two previous novels, Moby-Dick was not well received and only sold about four thousand copies during his lifetime. It wasn't until the mid-twentieth century, after Melville's death, that Moby-Dick became regarded as a classic. Today, "Call me Ishmael" is one of the most famous opening lines in literature.

Melville drew his inspiration for his story from the real-life sinking of the whaling ship Essex by a whale, which set the crew adrift and having to resort to cannibalism in order to survive. Melville befriended fellow author Nathaniel Hawthorne during the writing of Moby Dick, which led him to dramatically revise the story in order to make it more complex. The novel is dedicated to Hawthorne.

One of the most fruitful ways to appreciate the novel’s complexity is through the names that Melville gave to its characters, many of which are shared with figures of the Bible. The very first line of Moby Dick, for instance, identifies Ishmael as the narrator; Ishmael was the illegitimate son of Abraham and was cast away after Isaac was born. There are a number of other Biblical names in the book as well, including Ahab, who was an evil king who led the Israelites into a life of idolatry.