The quaint town of Apalachicola, Florida, only 135 miles from my front door, is an easy-going Southern gem. Filled mostly with eco-tourist and others like me who have outgrown the crazy beach scenes common to Bay, Walton, and Okaloosa Counties, this area now goes by the moniker “The Forgotten Coast”. When asked why they like it so much some might say, “fewer people and more history.” Believe it or not, some of that history has to do with the beginnings of modern refrigeration.

While the area around Apalachicola Bay was settled by indigenous people over 2,000 years ago, more recent European development was spurred by the commercial uses found in turpentine (the sap of the pine trees) and the premier crop of the nineteenth century, long staple cotton. These two exports made the port at Apalachicola Bay the scene of much wealth. Behind only New Orleans and Mobile when tallying the value of goods setting sail for European ports, Apalachicola was a bustling town by 1830. The many ante bellum homes, buildings, and churches still standing today are a testament to this prosperous time in Florida’s past.

One man who made his way to Apalachicola was physician John Gorrie. Born on October 3, 1803, in the Leeward Islands, a central part of the greater West Indies, his parents were prosperous Scottish immigrants. Dr. Gorrie spent his childhood in South Carolina and received his medical training at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Fairfield, New York. By 1828 he had returned to South Carolina to start a medical practice in Abbeville. In 1833, after hearing reports that the prosperous town Apalachicola needed a physician, the young Dr. Gorrie traveled by stage and then riverboat to Florida’s busiest port along the gulf to start a new practice.

Much of Dr. Gorrie’s early medical research involved the study of tropical diseases, particularly yellow fever. Throughout history, dating back to the time of the Greeks, it was thought that tropical illness was brought on by “bad air”. The term malaria is a conjunction of two Italian words for bad and air, “mal” and “aria”. This was accepted theory at the time, causing Dr. Gorrie to believe that cooling rooms with ice would increase air quality, in turn helping to relieve the suffering of his patients. Now common in tropical climates, ice was cut from frozen lakes in winter, stored in ice houses, then shipped south packed in sawdust. Unfortunately, there was no consistency to ice shipments and long stretches might pass between deliveries. This problem of finding ice sparked intense research by Dr. Gorrie into the field of refrigeration, specifically the process of reaching very cold temperatures by utilizing compressors.

A replica of Dr. John Gorrie’s ice making machine.

During the 1840’s Dr. Gorrie began tinkering with a range of design ideas in an effort to produce ice. By 1848 he had a working model and had begun applying for a patent. A prototype was built in Ohio by the Cincinnati Iron Works the following year, and on July 14, 1850, Dr. Gorrie used this machine to astonish the representative of the French Consulate, as well as his many personal guests during a Bastille Day celebration. As the guests were seated to dinner, one of Dr. Gorrie’s servants entered the room with a large pail of ice to use with their drinks. News of the event spread far and wide, and people came from miles around to witness the machine routinely producing bricks of ice during the hottest times of the year.

Thinking he was on the road to great success in the field of refrigeration, Dr. Gorrie gave up his medical practice. On May 6, 1851, he was granted Patent No. 8080 for the first ice making device in the United States. The original model, and the scientific articles that Dr. Gorrie wrote while constructing the device, are all on display at the Smithsonian Institution. It must be noted, however, that in 1835, a patent for an “apparatus and means for producing ice and cooling fluids” was granted in both Scotland and England by American-born inventor Jacob Perkins, who subsequently became known as the father of refrigeration. Ideas concerning refrigeration had been around for some time, but no one could build a device that worked consistently.

Statue of Dr. John Gorrie in the Capitol building in Washington

After many failed attempts to manufacture his machine for widespread sale, Dr. Gorrie received a severe blow to his business fortunes when his partner, the main financial arm behind the venture, took sick and died. Impoverished and humiliated by failure, Dr. Gorrie’s health began a dramatic decline. Subsequently withdrawing from public life, he passed away on June 29, 1855, and is buried in Apalachicola at the Magnolia Cemetery.

Since his death, Dr. Gorrie’s legacy has done nothing but grow. The state of Florida honored Gorrie as a notable person in Florida’s history by donating a statue of John Gorrie to the National Statuary Hall collection located in the United States Capitol Building, and again by naming a Florida state park and museum in his honor. The John Gorrie Museum State Park in Apalachicola contains a replica of the ice machine he created and patented. The museum is open to visitors daily.

View My Website