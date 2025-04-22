The Mayflower II arriving in Plymouth Harbor on June 23, 1957

April 20, 1957

The Mayflower II, an exact replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to the New World, set sail on this date from Brixton, England. The ship was captained by Alan Villiers and featured no mechanical power. The Mayflower II was a gift from the people of England, a gesture of good faith for all our young nation had done in saving Great Britain from the scourge of Germany during World War II, as well as shepherding the economic recovery of Europe during the War’s aftermath.

A square-rigged vessel that is approximately 25 feet wide and 106 feet long, the Mayflower II requires a crew of ten and has four masts that hoists six sails. Since her arrival on June 13, 1957, in Plymouth, MA, she has been the centerpiece of Plymouth Harbor, but does occasionally take to sea for special events or restoration work. Since her arrival, over twenty-five million people have visited the ship.

"Like most people, I was immediately struck by how small the ship seemed - particularly in the 'tween decks, where the passengers were confined. How could 102 people, including three pregnant mothers, have survived more than ten weeks in a space this size?" says Nathaniel Philbrick, author of 2007’s At Sea with the Pilgrims.

Sunrise over Plymouth Harbor as the Mayflower II sits at rest.

The original Mayflower was a small cargo vessel pressed into service to transport the first English settlers to New England in 1620. Her Pilgrim passengers brought with them concepts of religious freedom and self-government (the Mayflower Compact) that have helped shape American thinking through the country’s 400 years of history.

The colonists intended to go to the Hudson River area, but weather forced the ship to Cape Cod. In mid-December, they settled on the site that would become the Plymouth Colony. More than half the colonists and crew died of disease before the ship went back to England in the spring of 1621 to re-supply.

As we, as a nation, face the challenges of our daily lives we would do well to remember the sacrifice, courage, and resilience of these first Americans. Look closely at how strongly they desired freedom from tyranny and oppression. These people are the fabric of our combined heritage as a nation, and their bravery knew no bounds.

