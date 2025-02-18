The only “authentic” photo of Mary Fields, with a photo of St. Peter’s Mission in the background.

February 18, 1885

Mary Fields, known later as Stagecoach Mary, moves to Cascade Montana on this date, and her life would never be the same. Born a slave in Tennessee, Mary lived in bondage until the end of the Civil War, and there are no records concerning her life up to this point. After emancipation, Mary seems to have found her way to Memphis and began finding work on steamboats as a cook and housekeeper. Somewhere along the line she hopped off found herself in Toledo, Ohio, where she began work at the Ursuline Convent under the direction of Sister Kathleen Padden.

Mary’s habits of swearing, drinking whiskey and wearing men’s attire made some of the nuns resent her living on the convent grounds, but she kept to her duties while being defended fiercely by Sister Kathleen, with whom she seems to have developed a true friendship. During the years that followed several of the nuns departed Toledo for St. Peter’s Mission in Cascade, Montana, now a historic site listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The nuns ran a school for the Blackfeet Indians and eventually Sister Padden followed them.

News reached Mary in Ohio that Sister Kathleen had fallen ill with pneumonia, so immediately Mary dropped everything and headed west to nurse her dear friend back to health. Liking the wide open spaces, Mary eventually opened a small restaurant and and a stable in Cascade, quickly becoming a town favorite. When Cascade’s stagecoach driver moved away Mary took on the job of ferrying mail and passengers. She never missed a day of work and was credited with saving many lives because of her expertise with both the horses and the pistol she carried on her hip.

Mary Fields became the second woman and first African American to work as a Certified U.S. mail carrier, and by 1895 was known as affectionately as Stagecoach Mary. After enduring many hardships in her life, as well as slavery, Mary Fields finally found a home in Cascade, Montana. Although women were not allowed entry into saloons, she was given special permission by the mayor to enter any saloon in town, and upon her death on December 5, 1914, the schools and primary businesses of Cascade, Montana closed out of respect, and hundreds attended her funeral.

