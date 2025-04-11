This is a story concerning evil, more specifically a man steeped in an evil that comes from practicing Black Magic. A tale concerning an occult specialist fond of practicing ritualistic murder brought together with a young college student from the University of Texas. A twenty-one-year-old young man merely enjoying spring break with his friends when he was suddenly abducted and subjected to things hard to imagine.

The year was 1989, and the random intersection of these two men set off a massive manhunt around Brownsville, Texas, the resort community of South Padre Island, and the border town of Matamoros, Mexico. Authorities on both sides of the border were under great pressure to find answers to such a strange disappearance, and the search for the truth would lead authorities to a discovery so shocking, so incredibly bizarre, that it seems to leap from the pages of a Stephen King novel.

Adolfo de Jesus Constanzo was a Cuban American born in Miami, Florida, on November 1, 1962. His upbringing was tumultuous and strange when looked upon through the lens of decent society, but for Adolfo it must have all made perfect sense. His mother, Delia Gonzalez, who would give birth to four different children with four different men, welcomed her first born Adolfo into the world when she was fifteen. Only a child herself, Delia was steeped in the occult, believing deeply in Tarot cards, charms, and the casting of spells. These beliefs seem to have come from her mother, but Delia would take them to new heights, and from the earliest stages of Adolfo’s life she convinced the boy of his special powers. She proclaimed to friends and family that Adolfo could predict the future or grant spiritual protection.

After the death of his biological father, who passed when Adolfo was only four, Delia moved to Puerto Rico where she seems to have ramped up her interest in the occult. She then married a wealthy businessman and moved back to the United States. After his death, she seems to have given herself completely to the dark side, marrying a notorious man involved heavily in drug trafficking who also practiced a religion called Palo Mayombe, a Cuban derivative of traditional African Voodoo. So, at the age of twelve, this new man became a fixture in Adolfo’s life, shaping the ideas and beliefs he would carry into adulthood.

During his late teenage years, after serving as an apprentice to a high-ranking Palo Mayombe priest, Adolfo Constanzo struck out on his own in Mexico City. Through connections afforded by his stepfather and mother, Alfonzo began a very lucrative business protecting criminals and Mexican businessmen, men who believed in Voodoo and other forms of Black Magic. Using elaborate rituals, Adolfo would sacrifice animals and sometimes dig up bones from graveyards to further strengthen his spells and increase his power.

At some point during 1987 or ’88, Adolfo’s rituals became even more sinister, as he began the frequent torture and killing of human captives, people his associates would randomly find on the street. Typically, these people were drug addicts or prostitutes and their disappearance did not cause much of a stir. Not satisfied with killing, Adolfo believed that the screams of his victims were the mechanism for gaining the attention of the most powerful spirits. Sometimes these torture sessions would last for days. After the victims perished, Adolfo would save the bones of his prey, especially their skulls, to add additional power to his incantations. By this point, Adolfo had become evil incarnate.

This change in procedure seems to have coincided with large examples of good fortune for Adolfo and his followers, solidifying his standing among the criminal elite in Mexico City. Human sacrifice also gave both Adolfo and his followers a feeling of invincibility, a belief that they were untouchable, the understanding that Adolfo was truly in league with the powerful spirits from the “other side.”

On the early morning hours of March 14, 1989, Adolfo Constanzo sent out three of his most trusted lieutenants on a search for a human sacrifice. Constanzo was now working for one of Mexico’s leading drug cartels and it was estimated that he had murdered over twenty individuals during his attempts to curry favor with the dark spirits he revered, and had been paid upwards of a million dollars to provide “protection.” Adolfo had promised the cartel good fortune for an upcoming delivery of cocaine, and he needed a human sacrifice to ensure the deal would go through without interference. Unfortunately, the man who Adolfo’s men found to fulfil the sacrifice was Mark Kilroy, a University of Texas student who was merely walking back across the Mexican border to the United States after a night of bar hopping with friends. As Mark’s companions ducked into the high brush to relieve their collective bladders, the cult men searching for a victim spied Mark standing alone and took him so quickly that his friends never noticed the abduction.

News of Kilroy’s disappearance was spread across news networks in both the United States and Mexico, but there were no real leads until April 11, 1989, when a member of Adolfo Constanzo’s inner circle, high on cocaine and thinking that he was invincible, drove right through a police roadblock on his way to a ranch outside of Matamoros. Chasing after the man, police eventually caught up to him at Rancho Santa Elena, located several miles down the road. Genuinely shocked that he was being apprehended, believing he was untouchable, the man casually explained who he was and his purpose for being there. One officer later explained what he was doing and who he was in an open manner, as if the officers would turn a blind eye to his having committed a serious offense. Instead, after hours of interrogation, the man revealed everything about Adolfo Constanzo and his cult, showing the authorities the bodies buried around the ranch, the “murder house” where the ritualistic killings took place, and even giving them the whereabouts of Adolfo in Mexico City.

A police raid on Adolfo’s home netted a great deal of evidence but Adolfo had been tipped off and had already left. The cult leader may have never been found except for another twist of fate. On May 6, officers were knocking on doors randomly in a condo building trying to find information on a missing girl. Highly paranoid, Alfonzo panicked after police paid a visit to the unit where he was hiding and opened fire. Everyone in the condo was killed except a single associate.

The ensuing months were horrible indeed for the Kilroy family, especially as the details of what had taken place began to leak out. To honor their son, the Kilroys set up a foundation in Mark Kilroy’s honor. Mark Kilroy was twenty-one at the time of his murder.

