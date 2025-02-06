The story goes that a female gossip columnist Edith Gwynn once chastised Marilyn for wearing a low-cut red dress (photo below) to the Henrietta Awards in 1952, which were held at the swanky Beverly Hills Hotel. She referenced the up-and-coming actress as “cheap and vulgar,” with many saying her remarks were just plain jealousy as there was no doubt who garnered the lion’s share of the evening’s attention. Especially with a press corp that was decidedly male.

After Gwynn’s article hit newsstands it created quite a stir, with the writer throwing more fuel on the fire by saying a few days later that Marilyn would “have looked better clad in a potato sack.”

Oh my, let’s get the claws out!

So, the boys over at Twentieth Century Fox, knowing that there was no such thing as bad publicity, decided to capitalize on the story by shooting some publicity shots of Marilyn in a form fitting, burlap, potato sack just to prove how sexy she would look down on the farm.

The photos were published in newspapers throughout the country, and everyone, except maybe Ms. Gwynn, had a big laugh.

The red dress that caused such a stir!

