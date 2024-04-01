Major League Baseball Strike
April 1, 1972
The first strike in Major League Baseball’s history begins. The strike lasted for 12 days, caused the cancellation of 86 games, and threw the 1972 season into chaos. The primary cause of baseball’s first strike was the expiration of the league’s three-year pension agreement. The Major League Baseball Players Association, led by seasoned union negotiator…
