While the North Pole as a geographical location never deviates, the same cannot be said for Magnetic North, a spot on the globe defined by the electrical force field surrounding our planet. The image above shows how rapidly the pole has been moving over the past 120 years. Even more remarkable, the magnetic poles have completely flip-flopped at times during Earth’s history, a situation that sends the magnetic field into extreme flux. These types of changes happen for a variety of reason, such as movements in the molten core of the Earth or a tilt of the planet’s axis.

Want to win a bet? If you live in the northern hemisphere, ask someone the following question. “True or false, the changing of the seasons is related to how close the Earth resides to the sun during its orbit around Earth.” I can guarantee you that nine out of ten people will respond with, “True”.

Be prepared to collect your money because that statement is utterly false.

The tilting of the Earth either towards or away from the sun causes the seasons.

The changing seasons are the product of two things, the tilt of the Earth’s axis and the path its orbit takes while circling the sun. The tilt of Earth also affects weather patterns, although getting scientist to agree on anything related to weather is difficult at best. What is for certain, however, is that during winter in the northern hemisphere the sun is closer to the Earth than it is in summer, but the planet is tilted back in such a way that the sun’s rays hit the ground at a sever angle. In other words, the sun is never high in the sky, or overhead the way it is in summer. This results in the sun’s rays striking the Earth with a “glancing blow.” If the sun always seems to be in your eyes during winter driving, you can blame that on the tilt in the Earth’s axis.

The mainstream news media stirs people up with all this talk of “climate change” but climate on Earth has been changing, sometimes drastically, since the beginning of time. Our planet is a dynamic piece of matter hurtling through space, constantly being bombarded by cosmic forces that cause its liquid metal core to alter its form and position. While carbon dioxide may have contributed to some warming of the upper atmosphere, a small tilt in the Earth’s axis makes much more difference.

Only 12,000 years ago the planet was involved in an Ice Age so severe that shorelines of the world’s oceans receded some 50 miles from where they are today. Florida is one of those spots, and it was during this time that what is today the English Channel and the Bering Strait were all dry land. Then, for reasons still unknown, the Earth began to warm and has been warming ever since.