The following is an excerpt from “If There's a Bustle in Your Hedgerow: 50 Lyrical Lines That Helped Define the 1970s” by Chris Epting. Stewart had been a member of the band The Faces along with Ronnie Wood (Rolling Stones guitarist) before starting a solo career. “Maggie May” came of Stewart’s third solo album in 1971.

“The song 'Maggie May' has a history the just makes you scratch your head. It's one of these ludicrous instances when nobody seemed to know what they had on their hands. Did you know it was actually the B-side of 1971's 'Reason to Believe?' A B-side, really?

Seriously, it is one of my favorite songs of all time, so maybe that’s why it seems so stunning to me, you know, that nobody else can see the brilliance in a beautiful song about love with an older woman?

As the story goes, Rod Stewart wrote this song about the first woman he ever had sex with, an event that happened in 1961 at the Beaulieu Jazz Festival. Guitarist Martin Quittenton came up with some of the chord structure in 'Maggie May' and as for the brilliant mandolin playing, that same day in the studio, Stewart had hired Ray Jackson to play on the song 'Mandolin Wind.' Since he was there anyhow, he was asked to come up with something else for 'Maggie May' and so he improvised right on the spot. Eventually, 'Maggie May' wound up on the top of the charts at the same time that the album it came from, 'Every Picture Tells a Story' also topped the charts. It somehow got lost in the shuffle.

Interestingly, 'Maggie May,' which clocked in at 5:15, was released to radio stations in long form at a time when it was unheard of to play songs of that length on the radio. But since nobody had thought “Maggie” as a single, there had been no edited version prepared for the song until much later.

As for the lyrics, what really stands out is Stewart’s honesty.

‘Well the morning sun when it’s in your eyes really shows your age, But that don’t worry me none, in my eyes you’re everything. I laughed at all of jokes, my love you didn’t need to coax. Oh Maggie, I couldn’t have tried anymore.’

I remember hearing that as a young adult and thinking, wow, he's not sugar coating this thing at all. Brutal honesty! As much of a jet set playboy sex symbol as Rod would become, this song made him a star, and it truly conveys a sense of respect, innocence and wonder of the female form. Just an exquisite piece of music.”

View My Website