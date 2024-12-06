Almost everyone is familiar with Lysol disinfectant aerosol spray, as well as their convenient wipes and ready to use pump spray, but you may not know that Lysol was originally sold in a stronger, undiluted form. The wonder liquid was diluted as needed and became one of the most recognizable brands in the world. What is much less well-known, is that Lysol was once a leading product in the “feminine hygiene” category and was used frequently as a contraceptive.

Lysol was the brainchild of German chemist Gustav Raupenstrauch who was trying to concoct a liquid disinfectant to help ease the cholera epidemic raging in Europe towards the end of the 19th century. Perfecting his formula, Raupenstrauch sold the rights to the Lehn & Fink Company, and Lysol hit the market in 1889. The word Lysol comes from the Greek “lysis” which means dissolution or destruction, and the first three letters of the word “solution”. These two words connected become ly-sol, or Lysol.

Sales of Lysol were strong upon its introduction but spiked sharply after the Spanish Flu epidemic in 1918. It was during the early 1920’s that Lysol began appearing for the first time in drug stores, especially in the United States where concerns about germs and cleanliness were beginning to be linked with overall physical health. It was during this era that the marketing arm of Lehn & Fink came up with the idea of introducing Lysol as a “feminine hygiene” product, stating plainly in women’s magazine ads that proper feminine hygiene was a necessary part of the marital experience. The use of a vaginal douche with Lysol was the way to keep things “fresh” and avoid pesky odors in the nether regions. This advertising was so coy, and insinuative that I have included a sample below.

This advertising campaign was very well received, and eventually it became an open secret (some say promoted by the company) that a woman cleansing herself with Lysol after intercourse stood a good chance of not getting pregnant. There was truth in the assertion, as the primary ingredient in Lysol would kill sperm, although using Lysol in its pure, undiluted form was likely to cause discomfort.

So, this begs the question as to why would a woman be willing to go to this extreme for contraception? Why not use something else? This is because there was nothing else readily available. The sale or manufacture of contraceptives was illegal in the United States until 1965, when the Supreme Court decided in Griswold vs. Connecticut that married couples did have a right to pregnancy prevention. That ruling covered only married couples and did not authorize for contraceptives to be sent through the mail. It would take another ruling by the high court in 1972 before contraceptives were legalized across the land and were then permitted to be sent by the U.S. Postal Service. That may seem astounding considering current norms, but it is the truth.

The aerosol spray version of Lysol that is so popular today was introduced in 1962, and by the end of the 1960’s it was the most popular version of the product. Lysol has once again turned its focus to cleanliness and germ killing, while celebrating its 135th birthday this year.