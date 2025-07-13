A couple of weeks ago, while doing some research on the CIA and their nefarious LSD study called MK-Ultra, I stumbled onto a story about Louis Armstrong that was hard to believe. According to declassified files released over the past decade by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the greatest jazz musician of his age was a stooge for the CIA during a 1960 cultural trip to The Republic of the Congo. Under the guise of cultural assimilation and friendship, Armstrong (who preferred Lou-iss to Lou-ee) was cultivated specifically to be a mechanism for murder. Who did the CIA want to kill and why? The answer to the first question is Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba, the first democratically elected ruler of The Republic of the Congo (today called the Democratic Republic of the Congo). The “why” was simple as well, to preserve the Congo’s rich supply of uranium. The CIA and the United States feared Prime Minister Lumumba would cut a deal with the Soviets for the precious metal, something the U.S. could not let happen during the height of the Cold War, especially with the hotly contested nuclear arms race becoming central to world dominance. Controlling this valuable metal was so important that the secretive CIA was willing to resort to murder.

The Congo, which lies in central Africa along the Congo River, was originally colonized by the Belgians during the 1880s, and for many years was the official property of Belgian King Leopold II. While King Leopold had little involvement in running the country, he was extremely fixated on its rubber production. As the industrial age roared to life the demand for rubber was insatiable, eventually causing Henry Ford to build a failed city in the heart of Brazil, all for the purpose of controlling his own supply of the valuable material. Until synthetic rubber was introduced, men like King Leopold II made fortunes refining the sap of rubber trees, a highly labor-intensive operation that was extremely profitable when you factor in slave labor, which were basically the conditions most rubber workers had to endure. During the 20th century, the demise of the natural rubber industry destabilized the colonial powers of Africa, allowing these countries more freedom, but it also making them hot spots for foreign governments and mercenaries. Emerging countries with vast mineral deposits were like the American Wild West, a “boomtown” mindset taking control over the land.

On the opposite end of the spectrum was Louis Armstrong, a musical prodigy who was doing things with the trumpet that were beyond belief for seasoned musicians. A true magician with the instrument. During the 1950’s, Armstrong had reached a rare place in American culture, a black man that was actually popular and accepted by white audiences. He was so popular in fact, that Louis and his band appeared in some of Hollywood’s most popular films. In 1956 he was featured in the MGM production High Society (1956) which starred Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, and Frank Sinatra. When Armstrong traveled into segregated parts of the country he would not perform unless allowed access to “white” hotels. For Louis Armstrong, who had always been taught to “keep his head down and his mouth shut,” life was good.

During the early part of 1957 President Dwight D. Eisenhower asked Armstrong to join an international group of musicians to tour Africa in order to improve relations. Armstrong had pulled out of a similar trip to Russia three years earlier over differences with the government, some of these reportedly had to do with race relations, but Armstrong committed his services to President Eisenhower “for the betterment of the country.”

Anger in Little Rock, Arkansas

During the first days of September 1957, as Armstrong was beginning preparations for his trip to Africa, a complicated journey that would also include Nina Simone, Dizzy Gillespie, and Max Roach, quite a battle was brewing in Little Rock, Arkansas. Desegregation had become a hot topic after the 1954 the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that outlawed school segregation in principle, deeming the practice unconstitutional. Unfortunately, little had changed in the South. “Separate but equal” still echoed through the land. African Americans, long oppressed, still had plenty of reasons to be fearful, especially if trying to enroll a black child in a traditional, all-white school.

On September 4, 1957, Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus called out the Arkansas National Guard to prevent the “Little Rock Nine” from attempting to enroll at Little Rock High School. The move angered both blacks and whites around the country, as many American citizens wondered how a state could stand in defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court. President Eisenhower, when urged by some in his administration to intervene, decided against putting the National Guard under Federal control. This decision, done to pacify Southern whites who had voted heavily in favor of the President, really focused attention on the issue, bringing tempers to a boiling point.

On September 6, 1957, just as the trouble in Little Rock was coming to a head, Louis Armstrong granted an interview to a journalism student named Larry Lubenow prior to a show in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Lubenow had no way of knowing that Armstrong was about to give the young, aspiring reporter the story of a lifetime. Shy, and understated offstage, Armstrong had become vocal in recent weeks concerning the institutionalized racism he saw across the rural America south. While he had grown up in New Orleans, the Crescent City was very tolerant of the races mixing together. As his fame grew, Armstrong encountered different norms in the cities of Atlanta, Birmingham, and Nashville.

In the interview, Armstrong said that President Eisenhower “had no guts,” and was “two-faced.” He also had a few choice things to say about Governor Faubus, and then a bombshell. Louis Armstrong told Lubenow that he would be cancelling his involvement with the President’s international tour of Africa. He finished with this direct quote, one which Armstrong never disputed. “The way they’re treating my people in the South, the government can go to hell.” He went on to say, “there is no way I can represent our government abroad, not with it in conflict with its own people at home.” Pretty heavy stuff from a guy that typically “kept his head down and his mouth shut.”

Knowing he had a game changer on his hands, Lubenow fired off an article to the Associated Press. As you can imagine, the story ran from coast to coast. Some of the reaction was positive, but the vast majority was negative. Television appearances were cancelled and long-time sponsors such as Ford Motor Company were moving to distance themselves from Armstrong, while black entertainers and celebrities hailed his words as “brave and timely.” Satchmo, Armstrong’s nickname since childhood, had stood tall and proud in their eyes. When his longtime road manager, Peirre Tallerie, attempted to walk back some of Armstrong’s comments in the press, Peirre received a sharp public rebuke. Armstrong told reporters, “If anyone wants to know what Louis Armstrong thinks, here I am, ask me.”

There is no way that President Eisenhower could have seen this coming, not from the usually mild-mannered Armstrong. The President, and the CIA, went into full panic mode, trying desperately to figure out their next step. The mission going on behind the scenes, the control of Africa and the potential murder of Patrice Lumumba, was of the utmost importance to Washington’s power elite. Lumumba was a rising visionary who wanted the best for his country, while the CIA was concerned with maintaining control of African uranium at all costs.

President Eisenhower addresses the nation concerning Little Rock

It was at this point that President Eisenhower and his advisers made an incredible decision, one that would shock Southern whites and show just how important the emerging nations of Africa were to international diplomacy. President Eisenhower sent 1,000 troops from the 101st Airborne Division into Little Rock, Arkansas, to take control of the segregation issue. The day after issuing the order President Eisenhower gave a public address to the country that included the following. ““Our enemies are gloating over this incident and using it everywhere to misrepresent our nation. Mob rule cannot be allowed to override the decisions of the courts.”

While this decision was hailed as a great moment in the Civil Rights struggle, one that African Americans had been looking for, it is generally agreed that the public criticism leveled by Armstrong forced the hand of the President. With that one decision, Armstrong and the President patched up their relationship and the “diplomatic”" journey to Africa was back on track.

The actual trip did not finally occur until 1960 after two years of meticulous planning. During those two years Patrice Lumumba founded the Mouvement National Congolais (MNC) and quickly became the party’s leader. The MNC, unlike other Congolese parties, did not draw on a particular ethnic base for its power, but promoted a platform of independence and central, state-run economics. The CIA, wary of Lumumba, thought him a communist sympathizer. For these reasons and many more, Louis Armstrong’s cooperation in the Congo mission was imperative. Newly liberated, the country was rich in uranium, with almost 1,500 tons already mined and ample more lying underground.

Louis Armstrong arrives in The Republic of the Congo

But even more disconcerting, The Republic of the Congo was battling internal military conflict during 1960. Not everyone supported Lumumba’s rule, and a small breakaway state called the Republic of Katanga mutinied and proclaimed its independence. The leader of Katanga, Moïse Tshombe, opposed Patrice Lumumba's political ideals and wanted him removed as the Congo's Prime Minister. At the same time, US president Dwight D. Eisenhower and the CIA felt that Tshombe might be their man. He seemed to be open to bribery and had an affinity for personal power as opposed to Lumumba, who was truly an idealist. Deeply concerned about "potential communists" taking positions of power in Africa the CIA began to court Tshombe in an effort to stabilize the region. What’s the old saying? The man might be a devil, but he’s my devil.

Years of research by Susan Williams, a research fellow at London University’s School of Advanced Study, led to the publication of White Malice: The CIA and the Covert Recolonization of Africa. This book goes into great detail regarding this era, revealing that CIA station chief Larry Devlin, who was Armstrong’s host during his visit to Africa, used Armstrong’s fame and high esteem with the African people to cover his tracks while making deals with Tshombe and all manner of political operatives. Particularly, his access to strategically important city of Katanga, where the high-ranking government officials “crucial to the mining infrastructure,” were located. Devlin’s men were able to negotiate mineral deals and develop a key network of paid informants that gave the CIA all the valuable information they needed to keep tabs on Prime Minister Lumumba.

Then, CIA operative Sidney Gottlieb, architect of MK-ULTRA human LSD experiments, presented Devlin with a syringe of powerful poison. The plan was to place some of the toxic substance in Lumumba’s food or a beverage, but Devlin never carried out the mission. “Morally, I thought it was the wrong thing to do,” said Devlin during Congressional testimony. What Devlin and the CIA decided, which was the closest thing to murder, was to provide the Katanga leader Tshombe with a clear path for kidnapping Prime Minister Lumumba and executing him later. Devlin and the CIA believed murder by rival Africans in a coup would look better than a suspicious death linked to poison. Evidently they were right.

Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba

Even though the original assassination attempt was never carried out, CIA officials were greatly aided by Louis Armstrong while pulling off the demise of Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba. Susan Williams concludes that “clearly the CIA needed a cover, a way to move in and out of the African elite without suspicion. Louis Armstrong gave them all that and more.” Williams went on to say, “Armstrong was basically a Trojan horse for the CIA. It’s genuinely heartbreaking. He was brought in to serve an interest that was completely contrary to his own sense of what was right or wrong. Had he known the truth, he would have been horrified.”

The end came on January 17, 1961, when Prime Minister Lumumba and two associates (Joseph Okito and Maurice Mpolo) were transferred via airplane to Katanga, the stronghold of Tshombe, his chief political rival and sworn enemy. Once in Katanga, the three men were taken to a private villa, where they were subjected to torture and questioning by both Belgian and Congolese forces. Tshombe and other Katangan officials were present during these interrogations, and many believe CIA officials were there as well. Prime Minister Lumumba and his two associates were then executed by a Katangan firing squad, under Belgian supervision. Their bodies were then thrown unceremoniously into shallow graves.

It was a terrible end for a man who was a duly elected representative of his people. His death begs this question. What is the CIA plotting today?

