I have no idea how many readers appreciate the legends of country music. Some of you may be aficionados, while others may not even care for the genre. No matter which camp you fall into I’m sure you have heard of Loretta Lynn, whose unique voice made her one of country music’s hottest stars during the 1960’s, 70’s, and 80’s. Millions of people around the world that did not know Loretta Lynn’s music became fans after reading her 1976 autobiography Coal Miner’s Daughter, which spent eight weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List.

The popularity of the book caught the attention of Universal Pictures, who released the film version of the same name in 1980. The movie starred Sissy Spacek in the lead role and Tommy Lee Jones as Loretta’s easy going husband Doolittle “Mooney” Lynn. In the movie, as in real life, Loretta called her husband Doo, and they were married when she was fifteen and Doo was twenty-one. Their honeymoon scene is really amazing, as it portrays Loretta as a new bride completely unaware of what husband and wives did behind closed doors. While that may be hard to believe, that’s the way the story goes, but I digress. The movie is fantastic for its realism and genuine honesty.

It is that honesty that sets Loretta Lynn apart from most country singers of her era. Put in simple terms, most were looking to record “the next big hit,” giving little thought to the impact their music could make socially. Loretta, never one to shy away from a little controversy, thought her music would be better served if it made her fans think. Who else but Loretta Lynn would put out singles like “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind),” “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” or the sincere tale of “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” These songs were from the heart and dealt with the real lives of her fans. Whether growing up poor in Butcher Hollow or dealing with a husband getting drunk and coming home for some sexual satisfaction, Loretta told tales of real life with her music. Sometimes, what she had to say was a bit racy for country music executives and fans during her career. We are talking about the Bible Belt in the south, one with a big belt buckle that could be turned against you.

Loretta Lynn was such a visionary that in 2004, at the age of 72, she won my complete respect for the ages by teaming up with Jack White to make an album called Van Lear Rose. Two incredible artists collaborating together make this album a classic. Simply incredible. If you’ve never listened to it, do yourself a favor and hit up YouTube or Spotify. Give it a listen and let me know what you think.

Jack White and Loretta Lynn

Anyway, in 1972 Loretta finds a song being written by Lorene Allen, Don McHan, and T.D. Bayless. The trio is interested in writing a song that gives a comedic twist on birth control, and who better to give them a hand than Loretta Lynn, who was at that point in her life forty-years-old and had given birth to six children, four of them before she turned twenty. After number six she convinced Doo to get a vasectomy if he wanted any more lovin’ in the evening because she was worn out with babies and diapers.

Loretta told People magazine that while she never took the pill, she would have “been eating them like popcorn” if they had been available during her early married life. Explaining that while she loved her children, she might not have had six, and would have certainly spaced them a little better. I’m sure there are women reading this article that can feel her pain. In making a statement with the song, Loretta wanted to highlight the “joy” she had felt in her own life when the worry about becoming pregnant was taken away. That moment when she could actually enjoy sex with her husband as a pleasurable experience, fully in control of her reproductive process. She knew the song might raise some eyebrows, but the birth control pill was introduced in 1960, twelve years before, surely her fans would get the meaning.

Here are a couple of stanzas from the song just so the reader can get a feel for the mood.

All these years, I've stayed at home while you had all your fun

And every year that's gone by, another baby's come

There's gonna be some changes made right here on Nursery Hill

You've set this chicken your last time 'cause now I've got the pill



This old maternity dress I've got is going in the garbage

The clothes I'm wearing from now on won't take up so much yardage

Miniskirts, hot pants, and a few little fancy frills

Yeah, I'm making up for all those years since I've got the pill

After helping to finish the song earlier in the month, Loretta Lynn recorded “The Pill” on December 12, 1972, at Bradley’s Barn Studio in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Know what happens next? Nothing.

Decca Records, Loretta’s label for the past eight years and a group of men she thought had her back, sat on the song, refusing to release it. A world of excuses followed, and the song remained on the sidelines during all of 1974, which is when something fortuitous happened. In late ‘74, Decca merged with MCA Records and “The Pill” became a hot topic of conversation. If the new regime wanted to keep Loretta Lynn happy, and a productive member of their portfolio of artists, they might want to release this single called “The Pill.”

Now this was certainly a time of great strife in our country, but there were songs produced, written, and recorded by male heavyweights in Nashville that were much more hard hitting and controversial than “The Pill”. For example, Chet Atkins produced a song by Lorene Mann in 1971 that featured backing vocals by The Jordanaires when they spell out “abortion New York” in the background pronouncing each letter. The song was entitled “Hide My Sin,” and was all about a young lady regretting an abortion. While Lorene Mann was no Loretta Lynn, there is no doubting that Chet Atkins and The Jordanaires were as “middle of the road country” as anyone. The release of this single brought no blowback from the record label. No radio station freakout when the song was pressed and sent around the country.

After a year-and-a-half sitting on “The Pill,” Loretta finally put her foot down and demanded that the song be released. Almost immediately there was panic. MCA executives, following the Decca lead, were mentioning to others in the industry how they were afraid conservative Christians would reject the song that was telling the story of a married woman wanting to run around on her husband without the fear of getting pregnant. In reality, the song was about a married woman ready to hit the town with her husband not having to worry about getting pregnant!

Next comes the Streisand Effect before there was even a Streisand Effect. If you aren’t familiar, just Google “Streisand Effect” to get the full scoop, but in a nutshell the Streisand Effect occurs when some entity, either person or company, tries to suppress certain information. By trying to hide an event or object, you actually increase the attention surrounding said event or object. In other words, anytime you try to hide something, and people find out, you are actually causing a spotlight to be cast in that direction. The Nixon coverup with Watergate comes to mind.

This is exactly what happened when the single “The Pill” was released nationwide. After over seventy (70) country radio stations banned the song out of some unknown fear, it became wildly popular and even crossed over to Pop radio, entering the Billboard Hot 100 and ultimately rising to Number 70. Banning a song is something that makes national headlines, causing your average person to ask “what’s all the fuss about? Let’s play the record and find out!”

All the free publicity drove “The Pill” to Number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 country chart and to Number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart!

This was completely uncharted territory for a country single. Acts like Johnny Cash might cross over to the Pop charts with a song like “Ring of Fire,” which benefitted from a ton of marketing, but a song that had no promotional budget upon release, was banned from radio stations representing the singer’s core audience going on to hit the Billboard Hot 100. Heck, boys, and girls, that was amazing! And Loretta Lynn laughed every step of the way, giving the finger to “The Boy’s Club” that ran country music.

“Doo” Lynn was Loretta’s one true love.

It is said that Doo ran into a few suits at the MCA offices one afternoon after having a few drinks and promptly began explaining how Loretta knew more about the music business than all them combined. He even told them that he wouldn’t mind if Loretta ran the place so they could all make some more money. And speaking of money, “The Pill” became Loretta Lynn’s top-selling single of her career during that period. All those important music executives could do was smile and eat crow as Doo held court.

Country radio changed as well, as stations that were playing the song began marketing themselves as “New Country,” and their advertising revenue and image were actually improving. It wasn’t long before the stations that had banned the song woke up to smell the coffee. Now everyone, or almost everyone, was playing it. “The Pill” became a cultural phenomenon and helped to open doors for millions of married women who wanted control of their reproductive rights. With “The Pill,” Loretta Lynn solidified her standing as one of country music’s indelible legends.

Note from the Author:

I would like to credit Tyler Mahan Coe, and his podcast Cocaine and Rhinestones: A History of Country Music for bringing this subject to my attention. His podcast can be found on all the major podcast networks, and I certainly recommend it.

