Contemporary portraits of (L-R) Meriwether Lewis and William Clark

Meriwether Lewis and his devoted assistant William Clark made their return to St. Louis on September 23, 1806, completing one of North America’s most daring and incredible adventures, one that had begun in May of 1804. The land explored was so foreign and unmapped that President Thomas Jefferson, the man who commissioned the campaign, had confided to Lewis that he may encounter such strange oddities as wooly mammoths, mountains of salt, giant sloths and even Welsh-speaking Indians.

The campaign was officially known as the Corps of Discovery, and planning began in secret even before the Louisiana Purchase was completed in 1803. The stated purpose of the trip was to find a water route to the Pacific, and it was done in secret so that the Spanish, who disputed American claims to the region, would not be antagonized. Little did Jefferson know that Army General James Wilkinson, a trusted adviser, was a spy on the Spanish payroll. To get an idea of how vast a land the expedition was traveling, at Wilkinson’s suggestion the Spanish dispatched no less than six groups of soldiers and Indians to intercept the mission but none were successful.

For President Jefferson, there was only one man to lead the campaign – his old childhood friend Meriwether Lewis. The pair had known one another since their formative years in Virginia, and at the time Jefferson conceived the idea Lewis was acting as the President’s personal secretary, what today we would call Chief of Staff. Jefferson was older than Lewis and their relationship had always been one of mentor and protégé. Lewis enthusiastically accepted the offer and was immediately dispatched to Philadelphia for a crash course in botany and map making.

For Lewis, there was only one man he trusted to share the responsibility of such a grand undertaking, his prior military commander William Clark. While Lewis would technically oversee the mission, both men addressed the other as Captain and presented themselves to the two-dozen enlisted men as co-commanders. Another member of the expedition was William Clark’s enslaved manservant York, whose dark skin enchanted the Indians along the way.

In a strange twist of fate, Lewis and Clark met a French-Canadian fur trapper named Toussaint Charbonneau along the Missouri River and hired him as an interpreter. Coming along was his pregnant Shoshone wife Sacagawea who had been kidnapped by the Hidatsa Indians at the age of twelve, and later sold to Charbonneau. While moving upriver on the Missouri, the expedition ran into a band of Shoshone and Sacagawea was reunited with her long-lost brother. During the reunion Sacagawea gave birth to a boy, and the Americans forged a deep relationship with the Shoshone, one that directly led to the ultimate success of the expedition.