If you are having an X-ray taken these days it is most likely happening at a medical clinic or hospital, but it hasn’t always been that way. Following the discovery of X-rays in 1895, there were a variety of reasons and settings for using X-rays. One of the most popular was for fitting shoes. That’s right, back in the days they didn’t need that little metal thing to measure the size of your foot because you just stick your feet in a fluoroscope and get a measurement.

Shoe-fitting fluoroscopes, which show moving images in real time, were developed during World War I to examine injured soldiers’ feet without removing their boots. After the war, they were adapted for commercial use to help fit people for shoes. They became staples at shoe stores in many countries, including the United States. The fluoroscopes were sold under a variety of brand names, such as “X-ray Shoe Fitter”, “Pedoscope”, and “Foot-A-Scope”. These machines were wildly popular with the shoe buying public.

X-rays work through vacuum tubes, and these were built into tall wooden or metal cabinets with the X-ray tube encased in a lead base. There was an alcove for the customer’s feet just above the base, and when the fluoroscope was turned on, the X-ray beams created an image on a fluorescent screen above the cabinet. The devices were heavily marketed to mothers and children, and some machines had three eyepieces: one for the seller, one for the customer, and one for the parent. Heck yeah, let’s all get a shot of radiation while we get those new shoes!

While some experts raised alarms about the potential dangers of the machines in the 1920’s and 1930’s, the public didn’t seem to take notice until the dropping of the atomic bombs that ended World War II. States began testing shoe-fitting fluoroscopes in the late 1940’s after shoe store employees began suffering radiation burns from prolonged exposure, a condition very much like a sunburn. At the same time, some medical experts warned that radiation exposure could damage the bones in growing children. Radiation exposure harmful for children? Imagine that.

Although the U.S. government tried to determine the extent of exposure, there were no records kept pertaining to the machines. Lengths of exposure, or frequency of exposure all had to be estimated, and in 1957 Pennsylvania became the first state to ban the shoe-fitting X-rays altogether. Most other states followed suit over the next few years, effectively wiping out their use in the United States. By the end of the 1960’s their use had fallen out of favor around the world.