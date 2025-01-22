Let’s talk about the Streisand Effect for a moment, a great example of social media backlash, and one that scorched the sensibilities of actress and singer Barbra Streisand after she brought a lawsuit against a photographer of no real consequence. Well, I should say that he was of no real consequence until Barbra Streisand made him a household name in California.

The gist of this phenomenon is simple: when a person or entity tries to hide or censor something, they often only succeed in bringing more attention to the things they are trying to protect. In other words, saying nothing is sometimes better than causing a fuss. For example: if you fence a piece of property and put up a bunch of “No Trespassing” signs, you may succeed in only increasing interest, and cause people that weren’t even noticing the property before to now give it closer consideration.

The term Streisand Effect is taken directly from singer and actress Barbra Streisand’s 2003 lawsuit against Californian based photographer Kenneth Adelman, who founded the California Coastal Records Project (CCRP). Adelman’s objective, which he accomplished, was to photograph the coastline of California while riding in a helicopter, and then post his images on the internet. The photographs were free for nonprofit use and had been utilized by primarily, at the time of Streisand’s lawsuit, by government entities for scientific research. The other segment of use was real estate brokers and the like.

Among the more than 12,000 photographs taken, only one caused any type of problem, and that one happened to be a shot of Streisand’s multi-million-dollar mansion in Malibu (pictured below). Streisand, who was the past victim of a stalker and was sometimes harassed by rabid fans, claimed that the photograph invaded her privacy, and jeopardized her safety. After Adelman refused to remove the photographs from the internet and Streisand sued the CCRP for $50 million. Yes, $50 million.

The events that followed were so remarkable, that they are now called – you guessed it – the Streisand Effect. You see, on the day the lawsuit was filed there had been a grand total of 6 downloads of the Streisand photograph over a one-year period, and two of those had come via Streisand’s attorneys. As you can only imagine, the lawsuit was highly publicized via all the major news outlets. In the month following the lawsuit’s filing the image of Streisand’s house was downloaded more than 400,000 times!

What’s worse for Streisand was that she lost the lawsuit. The California judge presiding over the case ruled that Kenneth Adelman was within his right to take photos of property from a broad, public vantage point as long as the images were not intended to show the owner in a bad light.

Obviously, the Streisand Effect was around long before it was tagged. In a broad sense, the Nixon cover-up, the warning labels required on certain rap music, and the video Samsung tried to suppress showing one of their phones catching fire, are all examples of the Streisand Effect. So, if you are thinking about making a fuss, take a moment to think about the consequences.