Ice harvesting in Maine during early 1900’s

Ice and summertime move hand in hand in these modern times, much like small children and diapers. In my small, relatively unknown town Ashford, two-thousand shining faces mostly oblivious to the workings of the outside world, there are two independently owned and operated ice machines near the center of downtown. These are stand-alone kiosk that serve almost like the wells of antiquity, people gathering early in the morning to fetch their supply.

More than a luxury, access to ice has become an expected accompaniment to the semi-tropical heat of latitude 31.18 north, Ashford’s vertical marker on a GPS system. Anyone who works outside knows that these modern marvels produce ten pounds of ice for $1.25 while music plays in the background. Of course, our four convenience stores, two Dollar Generals, Family Dollar and single grocery store also sell ice. In lower Alabama, ice is a big deal.

More accurately, ice is a big deal everywhere, which is why the estimated American ice market exceeds $5 billion. That’s a huge sum when you think about selling frozen water. But pay we do, because the average American consumes around 400 pounds of ice per year, and the cost of ice, when viewed in the large scheme of life, is merely a pittance. Now let’s flip the discussion on its ear and try to imagine a time when ice was a rarity, a commodity only available to the highest members of society. Bet you can’t even fathom that idea.

Long before refrigerators and freezers rendered ice ubiquitous, the ancients were already figuring out ways to use ice year-round. The earliest recorded instance of ice storage dates to the reign of Shulgi, the King of Ur in Mesopotamia, during the period 2094 to 2046 BCE. They say Shulgi like a good party, and there must be some truth in that statement because he dedicated the 13th year of his reign to the “Building of the Royal Icehouse.” For the emperor to declare the entire year dedicated to the construction of the Royal Icehouse means he was serious. Diddy might have had the “Freak Off” but I’m thinking all that was tame compared to what Shulgi had going on in the Icehouse.

Another society that enjoyed cooling down by practicing the art of harvesting and storing ice were the Chinese. Records show that during the Zhou Dynasty, 1046 to 256 BCE, the royal court established a specialized department responsible for collecting natural ice blocks each winter and storing them in icehouses for use in the warmer months. This stored ice was used to cool food and beverages, including wine, and was also used in medical treatments.

Over time, ice collection became an organized practice throughout the eastern world, with royal officials overseeing its storage and distribution. Around 400 BCE, the Persians took preservation a step further by constructing buildings call “yakchals” — massive, domed icehouses made of heat-resistant mud brick. These structures allowed them to store ice year-round, even in the arid desert climate. By carefully directing water into shallow pools that froze overnight, they amassed ice supplies that could later be used to cool drinks or create early versions of frozen treats.

During the European Renaissance, the use of ice in beverages was particularly popular in Italy and France. The Italians went to great trouble and expense to harvest ice from the Alps and the have it transported to the important centers of commerce within Italy. Stored in underground cellars, specially built ice houses known as “neviere’s,” which were often insulated with straw or sawdust, allowed ice to be preserved for extended periods. Wealthy households and royal courts used this stored ice to chill drinks and enhance the dining experience.

So, as we can see, ice throughout most of history was expensive and difficult to come by. Chilled drinks and treats such as ice cream were a real luxury. That all changed in the early 19th century when a Boston businessman named Frederic Tudor saw an opportunity to monetize ice production. By all accounts a visionary, Tudor spent his life trying to solve problems. Dubbed the “Ice King” a bit later, it was Tudor that began harvesting ice from frozen New England ponds, packing it in sawdust, and shipping it to warm climates in the southern United States and the Caribbean. His business boomed and almost overnight the ice business was born!

At first, ice was primarily used in bars and hotels catering to the social elite. Cocktails such as the mint julep and sherry cobbler became wildly popular in the United States, served over crushed or shaved ice. The sight of frost-covered glasses became a symbol of sophistication and modernity. By the late 1880, thanks to improved ice-harvesting techniques and the rise of commercial production, ice became more affordable and accessible in the United States. Then in the first half of the 20th century, home refrigerators allowed more and more families to store ice, making it possible for iced drinks to become a staple at American dinner tables.

Speaking of dinner tables and ice, one of the most famous moments in the history of ice making occurred only 150 miles from where I am writing this article, in the small, coastal village of Apalachicola, Florida.

A replica of Dr. Gorrie’s ice machine.

Dr. John Gorrie, who was born in Columbia, South Carolina, and studied medicine in Fairfield, New York, made his way to Apalachicola during the spring of 1833. Cotton was beginning to boom in the south and fortunes were being made. While the Apalachicola of today is a relatively sleepy community known for fishing and oysters, its early years were more like a gold rush. During the era in question, the French shipped so many good to and from Apalachicola as to deem a consulate in the seaport a necessity. The building that housed the French diplomats still exists today as a bed and breakfast on the banks of the Apalachicola River.

Serving as the town’s first physician, Dr. Gorrie was intelligent and well liked, expanding his business interests to include ownership in a bank, hotel, and newspaper. By 1837, he was the mayor, and one of his main priorities during his time in office was the draining of the swampy lowlands that surrounded the town. Yellow fever was the scourge of the Deep South, especially acute in Florida, and many physicians and scientist alike blamed noxious swamp gases for the problem. While this might seem comical with today’s knowledge of modern medicine, swamp gas was a real terror during the early 1800’s. Interestingly enough, it would be found a couple of decades later that the mosquito was the culprit when it came to spreading yellow fever and the draining of swamps did indeed help to curb the illness because it was those swampy waters where the mosquitoes did their breeding.

It was while trying to treat patients stricken with yellow fever that Dr. Gorrie first became interested in refrigeration. Convinced that cold could be a healer for yellow fever, Dr. Gorrie began researching all the available information concerning mechanical refrigeration and eventually designed a machine that could produce consistently cold temperatures. Working on the principle of compressed air, Dr. Gorrie discovered that refrigeration was possible. The trick was pushing highly compressed air through a system of cooling tubes that were submerged in water, then bringing that air back to normal levels of atmospheric pressure very quickly. The rapidly expanding air would produce very low temperatures, cold enough to even to freeze water.

Statue of Dr. Gorrie inside the U.S. Capitol

Once perfected, the device built by Dr. Gorrie was ready for a public demonstration. While ice shipped from northern locations did periodically arrive in Apalachicola beginning in the 1830’s, there was no regular delivery to such a small town. It was during one of these ice “droughts” that Dr. Gorrie decided to have a large dinner party to celebrate Bastille Day. On July 14, 1850, with a full complement of Apalachicola society and the head of the French delegation, Dr. John Gorrie astonished his guest by serving wine on trays ice, as well shaved ice to compliment lemonade and tea.

Granted a patent the following year, Gorrie turned out to be no businessman. His partner in his refrigeration business died suddenly in 1852, and his machine was not quite up to the rigors of commercial production. Sinking all of his assets into the venture, Dr. John Gorrie died in poverty and ill health during the summer of 1855, while only in his fifties. The state of Florida has honored Dr. Gorrie’s inventive nature by placing a statue of the man in the National Statuary Hall collection inside the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. His legacy of service to his adopted hometown and the state of Florida will never be forgotten.

