August 14, 1950

If there was ever any doubt concerning whether the good Lord harbored a sense of humor, it was put to rest on this date with the birth of Gary Larson, creator of The Far Side cartoon strip. In much the same way mathematicians see their science as a discovery rather than a creation, it seems that Larson tapped into a realm of consciousness linked directly to the absurd nuances of humanity. They were there all along but it took Larson to point them out.

Like any great artist, Gary Larson broke new ground utilizing materials in plain sight. The genius behind it all simply his unique vision, application, and point of view.

Born and raised in University Place, Washington, a suburb of Tacoma, he is the son of Verner, a car salesman, and Doris, a secretary. Could a man that was going to become a humorist have been blessed with better names for parents? Verner the car salesman and Doris the secretary. If you are a Larson fan, as I am, surely you can see these two in all of Larson’s later work. He also has a brother Dan, a dedicated prankster, who shaped his ideas as to what was comical. Many scenes from The Far Side were born of his brother’s strange sense of humor and imagination.

An early cartoon from the television page of the San Francisco Chronicle

Larson graduated unceremoniously from Curtis Senior High School and from Washington State University, with a degree in communications. In 1979, on the cusp of turning thirty, Larson found himself working in a music store and hating his job. His professional and personal life were not trending in a direction that would impart visions of fame and fortune, but for the past couple of years Larson had been pursuing a hobby that had really lit a fire within his imagination. Submitting cartoons to local magazines and newspapers had resulted in some limited success, just enough to think of taking a big leap of faith.

After a bit of soul-searching, Larson decides to give cartooning all his energy. After doing a few sketches, he submitted his work to The Seattle Times, surprised when the they editors find his “morbid sense of humor” fascinating. To make ends meet he begin working at a local animal shelter, becoming an “animal cruelty investigator.” It’s a job that jump-started his deep love of animals and their strange habits.

Larson decided that he could increase his income from cartooning by selling his Nature's Way strip to another newspaper. While on vacation in San Francisco, Larson pitched his work to the San Francisco Chronicle, finding the newspaper’s staff very receptive. The Chronicle purchased the strip and convinced Larson to put it into syndication, renaming it The Far Side. The first cartoon ran on January 1, 1980, and one week later The Seattle Times dropped it from circulation, unwilling pay the syndication fee. Within a year they would change their minds.

The Far Side was ultimately carried by more than 1,900 daily newspapers, translated into 17 languages, and collected into calendars, greeting cards, and 23 compilation books. Reruns of his original work can still be found in some of the few remaining daily newspapers scattered across the country.

