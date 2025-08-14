Ex Animo

Bill Rice, Jr.
Bill Rice, Jr.
1h

When did he stop and why? He retired on top and his body of work will live forever. His story kind of reminds me of when Billy Joel announced he was going to quit writing songs and making new albums. … I need to buy a few more of Larson’s books. I don’t remember a clunker Larson cartoon, just like Billy Joel never wrote a bad song.

