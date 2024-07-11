Marlon Brando with Lenny Montana

The filming of the movie The Godfather, the quintessential crime classic directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on the book by Mario Puzo, began in 1971 and from the start there was trouble. This was the last of a golden age for organized crime in New York City, and the Mob controlled the unions and most of the relevant mechanisms of city government. It was bad enough that Puzo’s book had become a best-seller, and the word mafia had become mainstream, but having a movie about “the life” filmed right under their noses was more than the leaders of organized crime could stomach. They were having none of it.

Without getting into the fine details (which are indeed fascinating) let’s just say that Coppola was forced to have a “sit down” with crime boss Joe Colombo and other mob representatives. During this meeting he was able to convince the wise guys that he was making a movie that would honor the Italians rather than denigrate them, and that the word mafia would never be uttered during the film. He also agreed to make a one-million-dollar donation to the Italian League and a few other concessions. These negotiations so angered Paramount Pictures that an assistant producer was fired, and the film almost lost its funding.

To ensure that Hollywood was towing the line, crime boss Joe Colombo would sometimes visit the set accompanied by his bodyguard Lenny Montana, whose birth name was Leonardo Passafaro. Lenny was six-foot-six and weighed in at 325 pounds. A real tough-guy, Montana had been a professional wrestler before joining the Colombo crime family in the 1960’s. He had also served prison time at Rikers Island for an arson conviction. Not known to be very bright, Lenny Montano did have a charisma about him, a certain charm that caught the eye of Coppola and actor Marlon Brando. With the director still struggling to cast the role of Luca Brasi, the Corleone family enforcer, Brando suggested Coppola let Montana give the role a try. Montana was a major Brando fan, as were many goodfellas at that time, and he was so in awe of Brando that he bumbled his lines and seemed to shrink in stature while talking to Brando. Coppola thought these bumbled parts and his body language were perfect for the part, so he left them in the film. Why not, Montana wasn’t acting, this was a real-life gangster acting in a manner that was completely foreign to his natural personality. Pure genius, and indeed when you watch the film can you imagine anyone else in the role?

After his work on The Godfather was complete Lenny Montana worked in both the television and film industry during the 70’s and 80’s, appearing in a string of movies and even on the television show Magnum P.I. with Tom Selleck. Lenny Montana passed away on May 12, 1992, in Lindenhurst, New York. He was 66 years old.