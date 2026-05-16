When Lee Marvin accepted the Oscar for Best Actor at the 1966 Academy Awards, he looked out at the audience, a room full of the most powerful people in Hollywood and said frankly: “I think half this award belongs to a horse living somewhere out in Nevada.” The crowd broke out in heartfelt laughter because he wasn’t kidding.

The horse was a grayish-white barrel racer named Smoky who appeared in every scene with Marvin while he played the character Kid Shelleen in the film Cat Ballou. Shelleen was a legendarily drunk gunslinger who could barely stay upright. Smoky leaned, stumbled, and wobbled with such perfect timing that the American Humane Association gave the horse its own award that year. Marvin dedicated his Oscar to the animal because he genuinely believed Smoky had earned half of it.

Marvin and Smoky both drunk in this scene.

That was the kind of man Lee Marvin truly was. A real stand-up guy who had seen a lot of life. Jane Fonda, who played the lead role of Catherine “Cat” Ballou, said that Marvin was one of the hardest actors she ever worked with. I’m guessing Jane and a combat veteran wouldn’t be on the same wavelength.

What nobody in that room fully understood was how Marvin had learned to play that role so honestly. That would take getting to know a bit about Marvin’s life. In June of 1944, on the island of Saipan, Lee Marvin was twenty years old and serving as a scout sniper with the 4th Marine Division. Japanese machine gun fire tore through his unit, killing all but a handful of men. A bullet severed Marvin’s sciatic nerve and he spent the next thirteen months in a naval hospital.

He wept for the ones who didn’t come home and had nightmares about the incident for the rest of his life. After the war, he drifted into acting almost by accident, filling in for a sick actor at a community theater while working as a plumber’s assistant. When people later asked where he’d learned to perform, he didn’t mention training or technique.

“I learned to act in combat,”he said. “Trying to act unafraid when I was terrified.”

That was the foundation beneath every cold-eyed villain, every broken soldier, every man stumbling through his last chance. He wasn’t performing danger from the outside. He had lived inside it.

In *Cat Ballou*, he played two completely different characters — the shambling, heartbreaking Kid Shelleen and the terrifying villain Tim Strawn — and won the Oscar for both in a single film.

A first in Academy history. Take a deeper dive into Cat Ballou with the link.

Eventually world famous, Marin kept almost nothing from his entire career. Only four things did he deem important: 1) His Oscar for Cat Ballou, half of which belonged to a horse, in his mind 2) a National Cowboy Hall of Fame citation 3) a gold record for a gravelly talk-sung ballad called Wand’rin’ Star that somehow reached number one in the United Kingdom to the bafflement of almost everyone, including Marvin himself 4) and one high-heeled shoe that Vivien Leigh had used to hit him with during a scene. That’s it. Four objects. The rest was just work.

Lee Marvin is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. His headstone lists none of his films. No Oscars. No awards. No credits.

Just a headstone that reads:

Lee Marvin. PFC. U.S. Marine Corps. World War II.

Lee Marvin was never confused about what mattered in life. He knew exactly what was important and lived his life accordingly.

And somewhere out in Nevada, one very deserving horse never knew it shared a piece of Hollywood history with one of the most quietly remarkable men ever to walk across a stage.

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