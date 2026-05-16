Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Jeffrey W Massey's avatar
Jeffrey W Massey
20h

Somehow I left out what Jane had to say on the original post. She found Marvin hard to deal with, and I can only imagine that a Hollywood liberal like Jane and a Marine with combat experience like Marvin would have very little in common. Sorry for the confusion.

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Ron Gilbert's avatar
Ron Gilbert
16h

I have Wan’drin Star on my playlist. Movie though was awful.

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