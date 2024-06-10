In November of 1971, the band Led Zeppelin released the best-selling album of their career, what came to be known as Led Zeppelin IV. Like the Beatle’s “White Album” in 1968, the record had no photograph of the band, or any writing on the front, back or spine. But while the White Album did have the name “Beatles” embossed on the front cover, Led Zeppelin’s new creation only featured a hand-tinted photograph of a hunched, older gentleman with a load of sticks on his back, void of any writing or mention of band or title. The album would turn the world of music on its ear and lead to one of the great mysteries in rock n roll history.

The fourth album by the band Led Zeppelin

In fairness, the album does have a name. In a move that Prince would copy years later, the four members of Led Zeppelin decided that each man would choose a symbol to represent themselves, and these four symbols, which appeared inside the album on the record sleeve, would serve as the album’s name. Over the protests of Atlantic records and their public relations department, the band would not budge on the album’s design. Tired of music critics comparing their work to others the band decided on complete anonymity for the record, trusting that their loyal followers would understand. Upon release of the record, the music world was mystified by the imagery, both the old man and the symbols.

While the symbols were mystical indeed, it was the old man on the front that set fans to whispering. In the days before the internet, music writers in both England and the United States filled page after page with supposition as to the man’s identity and purpose on the cover. Some said it was the great-grandfather of Jimmy Page, while others claimed the man was a famous hermit from the area where the band was recording. Years later, after the mystery began to seep out into the mainstream, a researcher named Brian Edwards from the University of West England began to dig deeper into the mystery of the “stick man”.

It all began while Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant was rummaging through an old thrift store near Headley Grange, the estate Led Zeppelin rented while recording the album. Plant found the old photograph of the hunched man, and purchased the photo on a whim. After living with it a few days, he had a photographer friend take a picture of the old photograph stuck on the wall of an adjacent house. He suggested the ensuing photo to his bandmates as a cover, and when they asked why, he simply said, “why not?” The rest, as they say, is history.

In researching the original, Brian Edward’s found that many copies of the photograph existed, owing to the popularity of the subject in its day. Turns out the original had been taken by well-known English photographer Ernest Howard Farmer during the 1880s, and it is from Farmer’s notes that Edwards learned the old man’s identity, a skilled thatcher name Lot Longland. Born in 1823, Longland was from Wiltshire, England, and would have been known as a “roofer” in our modern age. Thatching was the highly specialized craft of making a roof from sticks and straw, and a skilled thatcher could not only earn a nice living but would have been a very popular tradesman during this era. Seems that Farmer bumped into Lot Longland one spring afternoon while strolling the countryside and asked the old man to pose for the camera. Simple as that.

So, while we will never know what ol’ Lot Longland thought about “Stairway To Heaven,” we do know that his photograph was hanging around the studio when Led Zeppelin recorded the song. And as Paul Harvey used to say, “Now you know the rest of the story.”