The star power of Led Zeppelin shown the brightest during their concert run of 1973 when the band tore their way across the United States performing one of the most ambitious tours in rock history. During the 34 shows that made up the tour, attendance records were shattered at almost every stop and the band grossed over 4 million dollars. They would have grossed a good chunk more except for a three-night stop in New York City to play Madison Square Garden.

After arriving in NYC, the band checked into the Drake Hotel, one of the most posh hotels in the Big Apple. Zeppelin tour manager Richard Cole deposited a large amount of cash into a hotel safe deposit box almost immediately. The money was a floating slush fund of sorts that Cole told detectives later was used to “pay unexpected expenses” along the tour. The origins of the money were also a bit mysterious because ticket sales and other venue receipts were taken care of separately. According to Cole there had been just over $200K in the safe on the morning of the 29th, but by that evening it was gone.

Richard Cole

Detectives were immediately called to the scene and could find no evidence that the box had been tampered with, and the passports for the band members were still inside the box. Opening the safe deposit box required both the hotel employee's key and the patron's key, which, according to Richard Cole, had been in his possession since the band’s arrival. In another twist, the money disappeared on the last day of the North American tour and it seems that neither Led Zeppelin nor its manager ever gave the matter much serious attention. Peter Grant, Led Zeppelin’s manager, was suspected of being involved in the crime but it has never been proven. None of the money was ever recovered and the crime has never been solved.