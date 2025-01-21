January 21, 2012

One of the most incredible achievements in world history concluded on this date thirteen years ago when 16-year-old Laura Dekker completes her sailing trip around the world single-handed. At the tender age of 16 years and 123 days, Dekker becomes the youngest person in recorded history to achieve this incredible milestone.

Spectacular in so many ways that it almost defies logic, Dekker’s adventure may not be fully appreciated by those unacquainted with the perils of sailing the open oceans. Besides the obvious physical dangers such as rough seas, weather, and boat malfunctions, the annals of sailing are full of stories where grown men have lost their mental standing when faced with sailing days on end with nothing on the horizon but water. All these facts taken together - the danger, solitude, and potential for disaster – make Dekker’s accomplishment even more remarkable.

Quite literally born into sailing, Dekker’s mother Babe gave birth to her in Whangarel, New Zealand, on September 20, 1995, while her parents were on a seven-year sailing expedition. Dekker spent the first five years of her life on a sailboat going around the world, and on sixth birthday received her first sailboat, one of several that would all be named Guppy. For her eighth birthday she received the book Maiden Voyage, the memoir of sailing legend Tania Aebi’s solo navigation of the globe. Aebi was the first American woman to sail around the world solo and was also the youngest, completing her trip between the ages of 18-21. It would be Aebi’s record that Dekker would eventually break.

Laura Dekker arriving back in Saint Maarten

After two years of preparation, Laura Dekker left Gibraltar on August 21, 2010, leaving at night and in secret to avoid the maritime police since she was not old enough to leave port alone. (Talk about irony.) Dekker’s boat was a 40-foot Jeanneau ketch, double masted, with rigging compatible with sailing solo. Her equipment gave her great comfort as Jeanneau is one of the top boat-building companies in the world.

Making for the Bahamas and the West Indies, she stopped at the island of Saint Maarten for provisions and her trip was officially underway. After 518 days sailing alone Laura Dekker arrived back in Simpson Bay, Saint Maarten, becoming the youngest person in history to sail around the world alone.

In March 2013, the film Maidentrip made its premiere at the South By Southwest Film Festival in the United States. Dekker has used her fame to support sailing activities and charities around the world. Laura Dekker is married to boat-builder Sander Vogelenzang of New Zealand and they have two children together.

I’ve literally just scratched the surface of this remarkable tale. Do an internet search on Laura and find out just how difficult it was to get this voyage started. Everywhere she turned there seemed to be red tape and restrictions. Thanks for reading!