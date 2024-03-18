Largest property theft in U.S. history...
March 18, 1990
A pair of thieves dressed as policemen steal 13 works of art valued at over $500,000,000 from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, including works by Rembrandt, Manet, and Degas, in what is the largest property theft in United States history. The two fake policemen pushed the Museum door buzzer, stating they were responding to a disturbance, a…
