President Grover Cleveland speaks an the dedication of the Statue of Liberty

October 28, 1886

The Statue of Liberty is dedicated 138 years-ago today. The 151-foot-high monument was a gift from the country of France, as it was the American Revolution that spurred the violent uprising that toppled the French monarchy.

The United States was responsible for building the pedestal upon which the statue stands, and in 1884 the governor of New York, Grover Cleveland, vetoed a bill to provide $50,000 for the project. An attempt the following year to have Congress provide the $100,000 necessary to complete the pedestal project also failed. With the project in jeopardy of failure, other American cities offered to pay the full cost of erecting the statue in return for relocating it to their city. The entire project was looking more and more like a black eye for New York.

However, publisher Joseph Pulitzer of the New York World, started a donation drive that saved the day! His fervent pleas in his newspaper convinced almost 130,000 citizens to contribute their own money to save the project. Most of these men and women gave less than a dollar. Raising just over $102,000 in a few short weeks, the efforts by Pulitzer allowed construction of the pedestal to begin.

Ironically, it was Grover Cleveland, now President of the United States, that presided over the dedication, which included New York's first ticker-tape parade.

The famous bronze plaque, inscribed with a verse from the poem The New Colossus by Emma Lazarus, reads “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

The plaque and poem were added to Lady Liberty in 1903.