June 22, 1936

Today is the birthday of musician, actor and songwriting legend Kris Kristofferson, who would have been 90 years old today.

Born in Brownsville, Texas, Kristofferson was known for his gravelly voice, rugged good looks and a string of hits during the 1960’s and 70’s. His ancestors were Swedish, and his father and paternal grandfather were both career military men.

The Kristofferson family moved a great deal, eventually ending up in San Mateo, California, where he graduated from San Mateo High School as well as Pomona College where Kristofferson played football, was a Golden Gloves boxer, cadet commander of his ROTC battalion, editor of the school paper, and a honor student in English. Believe it or not, he also found the time to start playing guitar. Winning an award in a writing competition sponsored by The Atlantic Monthly magazine was his first big achievement, leading to his receiving a coveted Rhodes Scholarship to attend the University of Oxford in England.

After graduating from Oxford, and under pressure from his family, Kristofferson joined the U.S. Army, becoming a helicopter pilot after receiving flight training at Fort Rucker. located only 30 miles from my hometown in southeastern Alabama. While stationed in West Germany Kristofferson formed a band and began his music career. After his tour in Germany ended, Kristofferson was given a prestigious assignment to teach English literature at West Point, but instead, he decided to leave the Army and pursue songwriting. His move to Nashville caused his family to disown him and break all ties, a schism that was eventually mended by Johnny Cash.

His later life is well documented, and the photo is a still shot from the 1976 movie A Star is Born, a smash hit that also starred Barbara Streisand.