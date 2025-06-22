June 22, 1936

The multi-talented Kris Kristofferson would have turned 89 today had he not passed away last September. As a songwriter, musician, and actor, Kristofferson came to personify a new type of Renaissance Man coming out of the 1960’s. Turning down a prestigious teaching position at West Point, Kristofferson headed to Nashville with nothing but a suitcase full of songs and a head full of dreams. Some say his arrival changed the direction of country music forever.

Born in Brownsville, Texas, to a line of military men, Kristofferson’s father was a no-nonsense Major General in the U.S. Army. The Kristofferson family moved a great deal, eventually ending up in San Mateo, California, where young Kris graduated from San Mateo High School, as well as Pomona College. While in college, Kristofferson played football, was a Golden Gloves boxer, cadet commander of his ROTC battalion, editor of the school paper, and a honor student in English. Believe it or not, he also found the time to start playing guitar.

Urged on by one of his writing instructors, Kristofferson entered a writing competition during his senior year at Pomona which was sponsored by The Atlantic magazine. In a display of brilliance and a strange twist of fate, Kristofferson won the competition and received a coveted Rhodes Scholarship appointment to Oxford University. After completing his graduate studies at Oxford, Kristofferson returned to California and married his high school sweetheart. Pressured by his family to join the U.S. Army, Kristofferson became a helicopter pilot, completing his flight training at Fort Rucker, an Army base located near the small town of Enterprise, Alabama, only 35 miles from where I grew up and now live.

Kris with wife Rita Coolidge during the 1970’s

With his training complete, Kristofferson was stationed in West Germany, where he formed a band and began his music career in much the same way Johnny Cash had done years before after joining U.S. Air Force. After his tour in Germany ended, Kristofferson was given a prestigious assignment to teach English literature at West Point but couldn’t stand the thought of teaching, and had grown increasingly tired of the strict nature of the military. Instead, he decided to visit Nashville to see if he might have some success as a songwriter

And so, during the spring of 1965, a broke Kris Kristofferson arrived in Music City hoping to land a visit with Mari John Wilkin, the songwriter of the popular song “Long Black Veil,” who also happened to be a relative of Kristofferson’s Army platoon leader. On Kristofferson’s first Nashville night, he met Cowboy Jack Clement, a renegade creative who would become a lifelong friend. Soon after that, Wilkin helped Kristofferson get a backstage pass to the Grand Ole Opry, where he met a pacing panther named Johnny Cash. In less than two Music City weeks, Kristofferson decided to resign his Army post and move to Nashville full time.

Kristofferson scuffled for more than four years in Nashville, entering his 30s as what his parents considered a “ne’er do well” who was dragging down the family name. He worked as a janitor at CBS’s Nashville studio, happy to empty trash cans and make coffee in exchange for access to recording sessions by Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, and others. He rode around on a well-bruised Honda motorcycle, and neglected family matters in ways that came to haunt him, casting doom on his first marriage. He was heartened only by praise received from the people he admired most, men that he hoped one day to call his peers.

After more than four years in songwriting purgatory, things finally began to roll Kristofferson’s way. Ray Stevens recorded his “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” and Johnny Cash recorded the same song and took it to the top of the country charts. Cash performed “Sunday Morning’” on his ABC television show, and, despite the cries of network censors, refused to change Kristofferson’s line “Wishing, Lord, that I was stoned” to “Wishing, Lord that I was home.” The song was voted the Country Music Association’s song of the year in 1970.

Roger Miller, one of Kristofferson’s songwriting heroes, recorded “Me and Bobby McGee,” a song inspired by publisher and Monument Records boss Fred Foster’s suggestion that a song should be written about Foster’s secretary, Bobby McKee. And Kristofferson’s “For the Good Times” was recorded by the great Ray Price and became a #1 country hit.

After arguing with Foster about his validity as a recording artist (Kristofferson said, “I sing like a fucking frog,” to which Foster replied, “Yes, but like a frog that can communicate.”), Kristofferson’s first solo album came out in April of 1970. It contained now-classics including “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” “To Beat the Devil,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” “Just the Other Side of Nowhere,” “Darby’s Castle,” and “Best of All Possible Worlds.” It began with “Blame It On the Stones,” a song that opened with the decidedly non-traditional line, “Mr. Marvin Middle Class is really in a stew/ Wonderin’ what the younger generation’s coming to.”

With that debut album, Kristofferson emerged as a luminous figure whose fame expanded far beyond country music. Janis Joplin recorded “Me and Bobby McGee,” which became her signature hit. And Kristofferson became a counter-culture darling, beloved by artists and listeners who had never before paid attention to country music.

“You can look at Nashville pre-Kris and post-Kris, because he changed everything,” said Bob Dylan.

The “famous era” of Kris Kristofferson is well documented, so I will not waste the readers time in rehashing what is probably already known. With that said, there was one segment of his later life that was very dear to his heart. In 1985, Kristofferson joined Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson to form the supergroup The Highwaymen. The legendary quartet returned Kristofferson’s voice to radio, provided a larger audience for him to relay his critical and sometimes controversial views on American foreign policy, and offered him great joy.

“Every time I look at a picture of Willie and me and John and Waylon, I find it amazing that they let the janitor in there,” he told journalist Mikal Gilmore in a 2002 interview from his home in Hawaii. I guess that proves that no matter how much success we achieve in life we sometimes think of ourselves based around humble beginnings and how far we have come.

Kris Kristofferson passed away in Hawaii on September 28, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was 88 years old and by any measure had led a full life.

