Opening night for KISS. L-R Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Manager Bill Aucoin, Ace Frehley, Peter Criss

January 30, 1973

On this date, the glitter-rock band KISS gives their first public performance - at New York City's Coventry Club.

The group traces its roots to Wicked Lester, another New York City-based rock band led by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. Wicked Lester recorded one album with Epic Records, but it was never released. After playing a handful of live shows Simmons and Stanley felt they needed a new direction and the pair abandoned Wicked Lester in early 1972 and began forming a new group called KISS after adding drummer Peter Criss and guitarist Ace Frehley.

The band made its debut at the Popcorn Club (renamed Coventry shortly afterward) in Queens to an audience of less than a dozen people. Paid $50 for performing two sets that evening, it was a humble beginning for the mega-million-dollar stardom that soon awaited. It was Simmons that worked out the details for the gig after a cold-call made to the venue’s manager, convincing him to hire the new band for a three-night stand with the promise that if they didn’t bring a crowd, they wouldn’t get paid.

Paul Stanley described the debut this way. “Our shows at the Coventry Club were a study in contrasts. The first night we played there was nobody there. The last night we played you could barely get into the door.”

For the first three gigs, January 30 to February 1, the members of KISS wore makeup, but not the iconic character designs associated with later. Kiss made their debut with their “perfected look” during the March 9–10 shows at The Daisy in Amityville, New York. By 1975 (photo below) the band hat hit its stride.

