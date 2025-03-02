March 2, 1933



The movie King Kong, a film centering around a beast proudly dubbed “The Eighth Wonder of the World,” made its grand debut on this date starring Fay Wray and Robert Armstrong. Although the U.S. was in the grips of the Great Depression, and ticket prices ranged from $.35 to $.75 cents, the spectacular film mesmerized audiences on it way to grossing $89.831 over the next four days while opening at Radio City Music Hall and RKO’s Roxy theater across the street. With a combined capacity of almost 10,000 seats, both venues were sold out for four consecutive days while running ten shows each day. Never in cinematic history had a movie caused this much commotion, and the fervor set an attendance record for any indoor event.

The movie public was awestruck by the special effects utilized in the film, which required the building of elaborate sets and “stop-action” animation. In this regard, the movie industry centering around special effects, everything from The Wizard of Oz to Star Wars owes a debt of gratitude to Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, as both men helped to direct and produce the film.

The films origins sprang from two elements, the promotion of Africa as “The Dark Continent” during this era, as well as the growth of young filmmakers beginning to test the limits of the camera. An independent production company called Congo Pictures had released a hoax documentary in 1930 called Ingagi, which was advertised as “the authentic, incontestable documentation of a live woman being sacrificed to mammoth gorilla. Ingagi is now recognized as a racial exploitation film, as it also depicts black women copulating with gorillas and bearing offspring that are essentially ape-like, something that is scientifically impossible.

Publicity shot for Fay Ray, the woman credited for introducing the “Scream” to cinema

While this may sound strange and off the wall today, the public took to the “documentary” with unbridled zeal, helping the film gross over four million dollars. Although Merian C. Cooper, nor Ernest B. Schoedsack ever indicated that Ingagi was a direct influence on King Kong, it is almost a certainty that RKO Pictures green-lighted the movie due to the financial success of Ingagi, especially during a period of economic depression.

Once the wheels were put into motion, Cooper and Schoedsack decided to pull out all the stops, beginning to hire the best stagehands and cameramen available. Fight scenes between Kong and his reptilian enemy T-rex were begun even before the screenplay was complete, with Cooper hiring Edgar Wallace to begin work in December of 1931. Cooper gave Wallace his basic idea for the story and turned him loose, knowing that the movie’s success or failure was going to hinge on the movie’s special effects, which explaining in full would be impossible in this limited context. What can be said is that groundbreaking effects such as stop-motion animation, matte painting, rear projection, and the use of miniatures were all utilized in making King Kong a mind-blowing experience for movie-goers.

Want some more first for King Kong?

It was the first, full-length talking movie to have an original score. While that is certain, legend has it that Merian C. Cooper paid Max Steiner’s fee of $50,000 for composing the score out of his own pocket, so convinced was he of the value of the audience being emotionally inspired while watching the movie. He was later re-paid by RKO Pictures, when the financial success of the film became obvious. That much money for a musical score would have been considered obscene by a production studio during those days, but in later years Steiner’s work has been considered the true beginning of the score having a critical impact on film. Cooper’s feeling that the score be created specifically to highlight what the viewer is watching on the screen is now something that we take for granted.

King Kong was the first movie in history to be “re-released,” hitting theaters again in 1938, 1942, 1946, 1952 and 1956. The movie was profitable during each run, a testament to its place in cinematic lore.

In 1991, King Kong was deemed "culturally, historically and aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

