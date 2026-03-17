Roberta Flack and Lori Lieberman share a moment together.

March 17, 1973

Roberta Flack spends her fourth of five straight weeks at #1 with “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” a smash hit exemplifying the very best of Flack’s velvet-smooth vocal range. The song went on to become one of the “Top 500 Songs of the Rock Era” according to Rolling Stone magazine and won Flack a 1974 Grammy for “Best Female Pop Vocal Performance” and “Record of the Year”.

Here are the opening two stanzas to refresh your memory:

I heard he sang a good song, I heard he had style

So I came to see him, and listen for a while

There he was , this young boy,

A stranger to my eyes

Strumming my pain with his fingers

Singing my life with his words

Killing me softly with his song

Killing me softly with his song

Telling my whole life with his words

Killing me softly with his song

Those are indeed some strong lyrics, but as radio personality Paul Harvey liked to say, “Here is the rest of the story.”

“Killing Me Softly” was not originally recorded by Roberta Flack. It was originally scratched into vinyl by little-known singer/songwriter Lori Lieberman, included on her self-titled first album Lori Lieberman a year earlier. In 1972, Lieberman was naïve to the world of music, just another struggling singer/songwriter with a folksy style trying to make it big. Helping to shape her first album were were songwriters Charles Fox and Norman Gimbel, a pair of music business veterans who would go on to write the theme songs for Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley. I mean these guys are obviously spending their time writing deep, meaningful songs. Both of those efforts should have won a Grammy award don’t you think?

While several songs off the album gave Lieberman co-writing credit, “Killing Me Softly” did not, and therein lies the rub, especially if you are to believe Lieberman’s version of events.

Lori Lieberman still writes and performs music today.

During production of her first album Lori Lieberman was deeply moved by a Don McLean performance she had seen at the legendary Troubadour nightclub on the Los Angeles strip. Don McLean was the singer/songwriter most famously known for his 1971 hit “American Pie,” and Lieberman was so moved by his performance that she wrote a poem when she arrived home describing the evening. The next morning she gave the lines to Gimbel and Fox for inspiration. Being young, Lieberman did not think much about writing credits, never imagining that someday another artist might find value in one of her songs and record their own version.

Almost two years later, when the Flack version became a smash hit, the full weight of the moment arrived. The entire experience left Lieberman feeling bittersweet, as the attention was nice but she never shared in the financial success the song garnered.

Leaving the music business soon after this period of her life, Lieberman settled down in California, married and raised her three children. With her family responsibilities behind her, Lori Lieberman returned to making music in the late 1990’s and continues to make music today.

There was never any animosity between Lieberman and Flack, and the pair actually developed a deep friendship over the years.

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