April 17, 1975

The ruling government of Cambodia is deposed on this date, and taken over by the radical communist forces of the Khmer Rouge. Led by Pol Pot, the Khmer Rouge ruled Cambodia for five years and killed an estimated 2 million people. Most of those killed were professionals, or educated technicians. The goal of the Khmer Rouge was to install an agrarian based communist society of peasant farmers. The country under the Khmer Rouge was supported by North Vietnam, and by extension the Soviet Union.

The movie The Killing Fields, directed by the incredible Roland Joffe (who also directed The Mission starring Robert De Niro) is based on the reign of Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge. A visually brilliant film, it won three Academy Awards despite its sad and unpleasant nature. If you have never seen the movie, please take the time to watch it soon, it is possibly one of the most important films of the last century.

The Killing Fields follows the true story of the Cambodian New York Times journalist and photographer, Dith Pran, 1973-1979, and his intensely isolated struggle against the communist overseers, the Khmer Rouge. Indeed, except for its truly wretched ending and a slightly confusing last act, The Killing Fields is pretty much a perfect film.

Officially possessing no prisons, the entire country of Cambodia became a gulag, a death camp, between 1975 and 1979. One Cambodian witness explained: “There was no spare moment in the twenty-four-hour day. Daily life was divided up as follows: twelve hours for physical labor, two hours for eating, three hours for rest and education, and seven hours for sleep. We all lived in an enormous concentration camp. There was no justice. The Angkar [meaning simply “The Organization”; this was the name the Khmer Rouge took for themselves] regulated every moment of our lives.”

The above photo shows Pol Pot in one of his many propaganda portraits.

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