I have a good friend who lives in Sun Valley, Idaho, a psychologists by trade who has helped me navigate life on numerous occasions. For me, personally, keeping my wheels between the ditches is an unending job. I have swings where I teter back-and-forth between profound action, often not thought out well, and periods where I analyze things too much. As an only child, I grew up spending a lot of time “in my head,” and believe me, just like a lot of you, inside my head is not always a safe place.

When we first met back 2012, I didn’t know she was a professional therapist. So, when she said five minutes into our first conversation, “You strike me as someone who is reflective, yet at the same time impulsive, compulsive, and lacking in moderation.”

I replied, “Really?” in a sheepish, not me kind of “not me” tone.

Little did she know I had recently moved to Idaho from Alabama within a few days of making that decision. I had no job, a few friends to stay with temporarily, was certainly alcoholic, and was writing 6 hours a day in a desperate attempt to complete a novel. Highs and lows were extreme. I would go from never leaving my room to spending all day job and house hunting. Each day was truly a “new” day.

Today, I recognize these traits as manic behavior writ large, qualities that don’t magically disappear when becoming sober.

Since my friend is a “keep moving forward” kind of gal, proclaiming action, even on a small scale, superior to pondering, I eventually adopted a “do something, even if it’s wrong” kind of philosophy. It works well sometimes, while failing miserably at others.

The disfunction rears its ugly head when I begin to pursue my own ideas and desires in a vacuum, never considering the effects on others or even myself. It is during these “manic” periods of getting things accomplished - fast, and in some order known only to me - that the cracks in my psyche begin to show. My behavior becomes a bit too overpowering and my poor friends are forced to run for the hills. (Thankfully, most of them do return.)

Now, manic behavior was kind of expected back when I was an alcohol-fueled mess. Strange, erratic thinking was the norm. Like the time I wanted to move from Sun Valley to a ghost town in Montana after discovering the U.S. Forest Service was paying summer help to live in this remote region for six months out of the year, acting as tour guides, maintaining buildings, keeping up cemeteries, and counting wildlife.

I thought this was a great idea, especially the limited exposure to people. My therapist friend quickly reminded me that the “people” I needed to fear most lived in my head.

“Jeff, you are your own worst enemy. Everywhere you go, you will find yourself there.”

Lord, I thought that was harsh, but later learned it was truth. I was the problem, and today I spend a great deal of time just working on “me.” (Actually, it is a full-time job.) I get into trouble when I begin focusing on the outside world too much, trying to plan things for others, getting away from the “me” and focusing way too much on “they.”

Does anyone else have that problem? And I’m not talking about criticizing others, I’m just referencing periods where my focus has strayed into this land of trying to run the world. On some strange, subconscious level, I’m put in charge of everything.

Self-awareness - truly knowing yourself, your strengths and limitations - is one of God’s greatest gifts.

Carl Jung famously said, “Until you make the unconscious, conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate. Your visions will only become clear when you look into your own heart. Those who look outside themselves are dreamers, but those who look inside are awakening.”

Now, I’m not trying to get too deep in the weeds, but self-awareness, the ability to look at your actions in a clear light, see the cause and effect without bias, is a magical state of consciousness, a place where true happiness reigns supreme. It explains so many things about what you are doing, and why you are doing them.

A great deal of manic behavior can be traced back to stress, periods in life where each day feels like trying to drink out of a firehose. During those times we feel this strange need to try control something, no matter what that something turns out to be. Because all around us is chaos. All manner of situations in which we have no control. That is why people of deep faith look so content. They have turned it all over to God, or whatever it is they care to call something larger than themselves.

Luckily, I have gotten back on track, made it back to my center point. Circled the wagons and relaxed my essence. Leaned on some good friends and have gotten to feeling better.

It also helps to have a great sense of humor during those crazy times, because laughing at yourself is truly the best medicine.

Just keep moving forward…

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