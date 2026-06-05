Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Jeffrey W Massey
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As is the norm lately, I had to go back and fix a few things in this article. I seem to be running on little sleep lately, or at least that sounds like a good excuse. Today's musings are taken directly from a notebook I've been keeping for a new book called THE MIRACLE OF H.O.W. - The ways Honesty, Open-Mindedness, and Willingness can transform your Life.

If you've spent any time at all around recovery then you will be familiar with acronym H.O.W. Many people, myself included, deem Honesty, Open-Mindedness, and Willingness the three fundamentals of any type of Recovery. I believe that Self-Awareness, which is the highest form of Honesty, is the ultimate goal of anyone trying to better themselves. Without Self-Awareness how can you truly define the two other fundamentals? How can you see yourself, or those around you clearly?

I'd love some reader feedback on this issue.

Thanks, JWM

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